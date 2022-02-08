Mavs vs. Pistons GAMEDAY: Bullock 'Answering the Call'

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks hope to continue extend their two-game winning streak tonight against the Jerami Grant and the Detroit Pistons.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks welcome the Detroit Pistons to American Airlines Center on Tuesday night for the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Mavs hope to continue a two-game winning streak; Dallas is fresh off a thrilling, hard-fought win over Trae Young the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Without Cade Cunningham, the Pistons fell to Minnesota on Sunday and have now lost four games in a row.

Watch for Luka Doncic, who has lit up the Pistons in his three career games against them. Against Detroit, Doncic totals his highest scoring average vs. any team, amassing 34.3 points with a 50.8 field goal percentage, plus 10 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game.

Doncic has erupted for two triple-double performances in as many games on the heels of missing NBA All-Star starter status. Reggie Bullock has also found recent success. The forward has scored 20 or more points in three-straight games, for the first time in his career.

With the NBA trade deadline this week and All-Star break next week, blocking out distractions could be key for the Dallas team. The Mavs will also be without Kristaps Porzingis vs. Detroit. It will be the fifth-consecutive game Porzingis has missed due to a right knee bone bruise.

FLASHBACK: Dallas has taken three straight, four of the last five, and five of the last seven meetings against Detroit

INJURY REPORT: Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) is out; Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) is questionable; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Maxi Kleber (left knee effusion) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (31-23) VS. DETROIT PISTONS (12-41)

WHEN: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 12-point favorites over the Pistons.

NEXT: This is game four of a six-game home stand. Next up is a pair of games against the Los Angeles Clippers.

LAST WORD Coach Jason Kidd on the play of Reggie Bullock:

"I think he's doing everything. We've asked him to guard. We've asked him to rebound. We're asking him to start the first play in a pick-and-roll ... Again, he's answered the call for us. "