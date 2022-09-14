EuroBasket GAMEDAY: Doncic, Slovenia Can Advance to Semifinals with Win vs. Poland

And then, there was one...

After Greece's loss to Germany on Tuesday, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic is undoubtedly the best remaining superstar player at EuroBasket 2022. Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo present, Doncic still might've been the best player in the tournament, as he's averaging 28 points, 7.2 rebound, 6.5 assists and 2.2 steals for Slovenia in 32.9 minutes per game.

In the Round of 16, Doncic put up 35 points in an 88-72 win over Belgium. If Slovenia can knock off Poland in the quarterfinals on Wednesday afternoon (and they are heavily favored to do so), there's a chance we could see a Slovenia vs. France rematch in the semifinals on Friday. In Slovenia's last game of the group phase, Doncic went off for a historic 47 points against France.

WHAT TO WATCH: Obviously, "Luka Magic" is the biggest reason to tune into this one, but one key area we'll be looking at is how Slovenia starts this match. Although they were heavily favored vs. Belgium, Slovenia found themselves with a single-digit deficit in the fourth quarter before eventually pulling away. Doncic and his crew hope they can put Poland away much earlier than that in this one.

WHO: SLOVENIA VS. POLAND

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: EuroBasket Arena Berlin (Berlin, Germany)

TV: ESPN+, Curtsied 1891

ODDS: Slovenia is a 14-point favorite over Poland

A LOOK AHEAD: If Doncic and Slovenia win vs. Poland as expected, they'll play the winner of France vs. Italy, which will take place at 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday. If Poland somehow pulls an upset, Slovenia will still get to play one more game for a chance at third place.

