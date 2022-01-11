LISTEN: Doncic & Mavs Are Ready to Make You a Believer

The Mavericks are playing some of the best basketball we've seen in Dallas in a really long time. Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd and the rest of the team are ready to take the next step.

It had been nearly six years since the Dallas Mavericks had won at least six games in a row, but they did just that on Sunday night with a convincing 113-99 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls.

It's not just that the Mavs are winning a lot of basketball games, it's how they're winning these games. Dallas is straight up dominating its competition right now like there's nothing to it. The defense is stingy, consistent and has become one of the best in the NBA. The offense, which ranked towards the bottom-five of the league a few weeks ago, has approached top-10 territory over the Mavs' last 10 games.

And the best part of all of it? The Mavs are doing this when it feels like superstar Luka Doncic still has yet another gear he can shift into as the season progresses.

For the longest time, we've all talked about how adding a legitimate secondary playmaker next to Doncic would make huge difference for this team. Despite missing out on big-name free agents like Kemba Walker and Kyle Lowry over the last couple of years, Dallas seems to have gotten an in-house fix with Jalen Brunson developing and taking his game to the next level.

Reggie Bullock has started to find his shooting stroke again. Maxi Kleber remains one of the more underrated two-way big men in the league when healthy. Dorian Finney-Smith continues to be a Mavs 'glue guy.' And even second-year man Josh Green has seemingly taken his game to the next level, thanks in large part to his incredible work ethic and the confidence that has been instilled in him by head coach Jason Kidd.

For the Dallas Mavericks, the vibes are truly 'immaculate' right now, as they like to say.

Join us on this week's episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast to revel in the moment... oh yeah, and to talk about that Myles Turner trade rumor involving Dallas.

