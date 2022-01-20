Mavs Donuts: Doncic Dazzles; Dallas Closing in on Jazz & Grizzlies

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: MAVS MAKE IT FOUR IN A ROW

The Dallas Mavericks extended their winning streak last night in a win over the Toronto Raptors. Luka Doncic led the way with 41 points and 14 rebounds.

DONUT 2: MAVS PLAYERS SING KIDD'S PRAISES

Hear what some of the Mavs players, including Dorian Finney-Smith, have to say about their new head coach.

DONUT 3: BRUNSON MAKING THE EXTRA ASSIST

Jalen Brunson has been a major reason behind the Mavs' recent success. Lance Roberson dives deep into how his passing abilities have improved the Mavs overall.

DONUT 4: EVER SEEN THE MAVS UP CLOSE? LIKE REALLY UP CLOSE?

Kirk Henderson of Mavs Moneyball had the opportunity to sit courtside and saw some things not everybody gets to see.

DONUT 5: ON THIS DAY, 1999

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association signed the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, ending the lockout and paving the way for training camps to open after the first regular season work stoppage in NBA history.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 2007

Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan passes Larry Brown for fourth on the NBA’s all-time win list (1,010) after the Jazz defeat the Chicago Bulls 95-85 at the United Center.

DONUT 7: COACH CHECKING IN?

Brooklyn Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool deflected a pass in the game against the Washington Wizards, leading to a steal. The Nets won, 119-118.

DONUT 8: EMBIID DROPS 50

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid tied a career-high with 50 points in a 123-110 win over the Orlando Magic. Oh, and he did it in just 27 minutes.

DONUT 9: TRAE LEADS HAWKS TO COMEBACK VS. WOLVES

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young led the way with 37 points and 14 assists in a 134-122 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

DONUT 10: MAVS CATCHING UP TO JAZZ AND GRIZZ

Milwaukee Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined to score 60 points in a 126-114 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Utah Jazz also lost to the Houston Rockets tonight, 116-111. The Mavs are now just 3.5 games behind the fourth-seed Jazz and 4 games behind the third-seed Grizzlies in the West standings.

DONUT 11: DEJOUNTE WITH THE DIME

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray completed this beautiful pass in the team's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks are back at it again tonight with a big game against the Phoenix Suns to complete a five-game homestand. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.