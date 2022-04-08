Mavs Donuts: Kidd's Coaching Impact; Can Dallas Clinch Home Court vs. Blazers?

The Dallas Mavericks (50-30) will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers (27-53) on Friday. Coming off a 131-113 win over the Detroit Pistons, the Mavs will look to extend their two-game winning streak to keep their hopes for the third seed alive.

On today's Mavs Donuts, we touch on the Mavericks' upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers, the coaching impact of Jason Kidd, the Pistons eyeing Jalen Brunson, and much, much more.

Donut 1: Doncic, Mavs React To Achieving 50-Win Season

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

As a result of the Mavericks' win over the Pistons, the team accomplished a feat they haven't achieved since 2014-15; notching 50 wins within a single season.

“I think it’s pretty impressive,” Doncic said. “I know we started the season a little bit slow. But in the end, it’s 82 games. It’s a long season. You’re going to have ups and downs. But I’m proud of how we played and hopefully, we’ll get to 52.”

Donut 2: Mavs Set to Take on Blazers

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks look to hand the Portland Trail Blazers their 10th-straight loss Friday night at American Airlines Center. The Mavs are also gunning to improve their NBA playoff seeding, with a chance to catch the Golden State Warriors (51-29) for the third seed in the Western Conference.

A Mavs win on Friday or a Utah Jazz loss to the Phoenix Suns will clinch home-court advantage in the first round for Dallas.

Donut 3: Cunningham Speaks On Luka Comparisons

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentowski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Cunningham displayed his impressive potential on Wednesday by recording 25 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in the Pistons' loss to the Mavericks. He often used a slower pace while attacking downhill and overwhelming the defense with his size — emblematic of Doncic.

“I have always heard the comparisons,” Cunningham said. “Maybe just because we both like to take our time with things, we’re both not just outrunning guys and things like that.”

Donut 4: Pistons' Interest in Brunson Remains a Focus

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After the Mavericks' win over the Pistons, there was further reporting surfaced regarding Detroit's interest in pursuing Jalen Brunson in free agency. This time? From Pistons beat writer James Edwards III of The Athletic.

“Jalen Brunson is a tremendous secondary ballhandler who can create his own shot, is a terrific spot-up shooter, and posses great basketball instincts. He’s also a free agent this summer, and the Pistons have real interest in him, per sources.”

Donut 5: Jason Kidd: Rookie of the Year 1995; Coach of the Year 2022?

From our own Richie Whitt on Friday morning:

In what-have-you-done-for-us-lately DFW, our expectations are most often irrationally high and sometimes unfathomably skewed. Especially, that is, when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys.

I offer that, in this season, Mike McCarthy did just as good of a coaching job as the Dallas Mavericks’ Jason Kidd. After the Cowboys’ playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, fans wanted McCarthy fired. Before the Mavericks even get to the postseason, fans are crowing for Kidd to be considered for NBA Coach of the Year.

Donut 6: Brunson Sees COVID Outbreak as a "Blessing"

Like most teams in the NBA this season, the Mavericks experienced a significant wave of COVID-19 positive testing results around Christmas. The team ultimately held a 16-18 record through 34 games, which created an opportunity to re-learn with all the new players that were cycled in having to be taught their principles.

“I’m just proud of how we bounced back when we had the outbreak,” Brunson said. “When things were rough, guys were in and out of the lineup, our 10-day (joiners) were in and out. It was a rough time.

“But it helped us refocus and I think having to teach the new guys about our system helped us. The players on the original roster kind of relearned it and mastered it because we had to teach it. Once we did that, everything kind of became second nature and things started clicking a lot easier for us.

“That COVID outbreak was a blessing in disguise, to say the least.”

Donut 7: Kidd Confident Ahead of Playoffs

Since their slow start, the Mavericks have been one of the most successful teams in the NBA in the 2022 calendar year. Dallas is confident about where they're at ahead of the start of the playoffs.

“Very confident, because . . . this is who we are,” Kidd said. “We’re going to come out and compete and if we’re healthy, we believe we can compete with anybody.

“We’re not looking at the playoffs yet. We still have some work to do. But I like the way we’re playing and being healthy at this time of year is big.”

Donut 8: Reliving Doncic's Insane Pass vs. Pistons

One of the most talked-about plays around the NBA in the last few days has been Doncic's behind-the-head, no-look pass he threw deep on a drive to Dorian Finney-Smith wide open in the corner.

“He has a knack to go to the basket and that the last, last, last-second deliver a pass,” Kidd said.

“It takes a partnership and whoever’s in that corner can’t leave. And sometimes you will leave because you believe he’s going to shoot it. That just shows the growth and trust between Luka and his teammates that he knows someone is going to be in that corner.”

Donut 9: Kidd's Presence Helps Doncic in Big Games

Luka Doncic has been putting up big numbers in crucial games throughout not only his NBA career but his professional basketball days even before. With Jason Kidd as his head coach, Doncic feels the 'calmness' of his coach's presence helps him in those moments.

“I think he especially gives me calmness and just talks to me about those things,” Doncic said. “He said, ‘Just keep calm. I’ve got you.’ And he helps me a lot in those situations.”

Kidd explained how a lot of mental toughness goes into a team winning a championship — as he did in 2011 as a member of the Mavericks.

“The championship teams will always talk about the mental warfare that they had to go through to win,” Kidd said. “And it can be exhausting.

“But if you can do it together it’s a lot of fun.”

Donut 10: Playoff Opponent Still Uncertain for Mavs

With their playoff berth secured, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (50-30) are waiting to see who will be their first-round opponent. It's between the Utah Jazz (48-32) and the Denver Nuggets (48-33).

These are the two possibilities, even if the Mavericks overtake the Golden State Warriors (51-29) for third in the West.

Donut 11: Jokic Creates 2K/1K/500 Club Amid MVP Race

After recording 35 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, and five steals against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a season

Donut 12: Jazz Take On Suns

The Utah Jazz will take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday and enter the matchup with a half-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. The outcome of this game could have a strong influence on the Mavericks' first-round opponent.