Salvage the Summer: Could Mavs Benefit from Knicks' Westbrook, Mitchell Trades?

Aside from swinging a trade for Christian Wood a week before the NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks’ offseason hasn’t lived up to expectations. However, that could change depending on what other big moves happen around the league as the summer progresses.

To many, the New York Knicks trading for Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz is an "inevitability.'' And as those talks continue, how's this for a follow-up idea: a further trade with the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook?

That's the idea suggested by plugged-in NBA insider Marc Stein, who quotes a source as saying the Knicks would want to "explore scenarios to trade away Julius Randle" if they can acquire Mitchell.

How would they trade away Randle? A swap for Westbrook could be the perfect solution: it would help clear the books of Randle's four-year, $117 million extension while allowing Los Angeles to free themselves of Westbrook, who is scheduled to make $47.1 million in 2022-23 after opting into the final year of his deal with the Lakers.

Stein notes that the Lakers will first attempt to use Westbrook as the lure for a trade for the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, who is apparently the player L.A.'s LeBron James would prefer to be acquired. But ESPN has reported that the talks between the Lakers and Nets have "not progressed." ... and now there is talk that both Irving and Kevin Durant (who has asked for a trade out of Brooklyn) might stay put.

Randle remains a commodity in the minds of the Knicks, though it seems questionable whether there is much of a market for him. It is also not known whether the Knicks truly covet Westbrook or if this move would just be about shaving finances.

New York could dump Evan Fournier (he of the stripped-down social-media presence) or Derrick Rose to help salary-match a deal for Westbrook. ... but even if the nine-time All-Star comes to New York, newcomers Mitchell and Jalen Brunson, with help from RJ Barrett, would serve as the Knicks' core.

Would the Mavs be more interested in New York vets Fournier and Rose over Utah vets Bojan Bogdanovic, Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley? Regardless of the answer to that question, it's a good thing that the Mavs seemingly have even more options on the horizon. Let's see what GM Nico Harrison can do to salvage the summer.