Mavs Donuts EXCLUSIVE: GM Nico Harrison Reveals ‘Biggest Thing’ About Moves

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

Another day, another dozen. Thursday's edition of "Mavs Donuts" is oozing with sweetness like a raspberry pastry. Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison guest-starred on Dalton Trigg's Mavs Step Back podcast. During the episode, the two speak briefly of the latest victory over the Miami Heat, which is also the topic that generated DallasBasketball.com's ‘Stat of the Week.’

Other than Mavs news, the NBA saw a few dramatic finishes on Wednesday evening. Without further ado, here is today's batch.

Donut 1: Nico Harrison Sits Down with Dalton Trigg

During a one-on-one conversation with Harrison, DallasBasketball.com's Editor-In-Chief, Dalton Trigg, casually squeezed a few gems from the Mavs GM.

Said Nico to DBcom: “The biggest thing is that we were able to turn KP into two players to give us depth. … We had a chance to turn one player into two and kind of fill some holes that we needed. That’s the reason why we did it.

“Teams start calling and you’re having conversations back and forth. And then you start realizing, ‘Hey, we actually could make this happen.’

Aside from the hot topic that is the Kristaps Porzingis trade, the two discussed the probability of Goran Dragic joining the team, Luka Doncic getting signature shoe from Jordan, and much more. Listen to the latest Mavs Step Back podcast for the inside scoop.

Donut 2: Buyout Market Discussion

Although Harrison practically ruled out Dragic as a legitimate buyout candidate, who's to say he won't change his mind for a frontcourt player? DallasBasketball's Grant Afseth listed a few players in addition to gauging the likelihood of said players joining the Mavs.

Donut 3: Mavs Stat of the Week

My weekly article focused on the Mavs knack for busting opponents' hot stretches of play. Before Tuesday night's loss to the Mavs, the Heat had a five-game winning streak. However, the Heat saw their streak extinguished, as Dallas tends to do often this season.

Donut 4: Mavs vs. Pelicans GAMEDAY

Dallasbasketball.com's Bri Amaranthus previewed Thursday night's Mavs-Pelicans contest.

The Dallas Mavericks travel to New Orleans to play the Pelicans in their final game before the NBA All-Star break, and we’ll be in the building for it. Dallas has won five of their last six outings and look to take care of business and glide into the break with positive momentum.

Donut 5: "Corner Pocket" Bertans

Bertans didn't hesitate to let it rip Tuesday night despite his underwhelming three-point shooting in Washington this season. Finishing 3-7 from deep is quite the debut performance, and DallasBasketball.com’s Editor-In-Chief Dalton Trigg pointed out that two of those three made attempts came from the corner, an area where Bertans is shooting nearly 60 percent from this year and in previous years.

With Doncic at the helm, the Mavs generate a lot of open looks from that same area; just ask Dorian Finney-Smith. Without getting ahead of ourselves by predicting Bertans to register efficient triples every night, it's safe to say he'll be better than he was with the Wizards this season, assuming he shoots anywhere near his career mark of 40 percent from distance.

Donut 6: Analyzing the Victory Over the Heat

Everyone on DallasBasketball.com's staff brings something to the table. My colleague, Grant Afseth, provides the best in-depth Mavs analysis you can find. Dissecting one of Dallas' best wins of the season makes for great content, Afseth did just that with his "Top 4 Observations" breakdown piece immediately following the game.

Donut 7: On This Day

This day in NBA history might as well be called GOAT day as today marks the birth of Michael Jordan. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on February 17, 1963, "His Airness" blessed the world with his presence.

Donut 8: Knicks Squander Game vs. Nets

Losing double-digit leads is in theme with this season's Knicks. Up 20 points to the injury-plagued Brooklyn Nets, it seemed the New York Knicks had the game in the bag. However, the stats say different. Nets' rookie Cameron Thomas led the comeback with 21 points.

Donut 9: Portland Shocks Memphis

Despite the firesale during NBA trade deadline week, the Portland Trail Blazers aren't going down softly. Withstanding a combined 74 points from Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, the play-in hopeful Blazers beat the Grizzlies.

Donut 10: DeMar DeRozan Makes History

DeMar DeRozan is usually the silent type. Fittingly, his MVP-level 2021-2022 campain coincides with his bashful nature. Wednesday night saw the USC alum make NBA history scoring 35+ points on 50-percent shooting for seven consecutive games - warranting the MVP chants you hear at the United Center.

Donut 11: Nuggets Beat Warriors at the Buzzer

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020-2021 league MVP scored 35 points on 13-24 shooting, secured 17 rebounds, and recorded eight assists. You'd think the Nuggets had the Warriors in a chokehold with such a stat line. On the contrary, the Warriors led for most of the game, and nearly won, until Monte Morris saved the game by finishing a bucket on a Jokic setup. Denver won 117-116.

Donut 12: Up Next for the Mavs

Dallas faces the new-look Pelicans as CJ McCollum looks to lead his team to the play-in tournament. Follow DallasBasketball.com for coverage of the game from Smoothie King Center.