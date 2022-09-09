Skip to main content

Mavs vs. Lakers in Trade Push for Bojan Bogdanovic?

Compared to the competition, does Dallas have enough in the cupboard?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are working to be one of the bidders in a trade pursuit of Bojan Bogdanovic - but is the cupboard too bare to strike a deal?

The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are among the other teams with interest in the Utah Jazz veteran , according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (via Twitter).

What does the stripping-down Utah franchise want in return for the sharp-shooting Bogdanovic, who is averaging 18 points per game over the last four seasons?

It seems like draft picks and players on expiring contracts.

This is an area where the Suns might win the bidding, given their roster strength ... though Phoenix’ first-round picks might have less value because of where the loaded Suns (who had the NBA’s best record last season at 64-18 before the Mavs sent them packing in the playoffs) figure to finish.

Bogdanovic, who is on a $19.55 million expiring contract, is currently competing in EuroBasket with the Croatian National Team and would figure as a "Luka-friendly'' addition in for the Doncic-led Mavs. But what can Dallas give?

What level of interest does rebuilding Utah have in a Dwight Powell, a Frank Ntilikina or a Josh Green? And when it comes to trading draft picks, would the Mavs be better off waiting until after the 2023 NBA Draft when they have full control over all their picks again?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Mavs_news_Skinny_Luka_Doncic_hype_train_keeps_rolling_with_eye-opening_comments_from_trainer
Play

Luka's Legacy, Doncic Desire: Win for Dallas Mavs or Slovenia?

Mavs disrespect, America's Team alive and well, Rangers three-year drought and picky parking, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt
Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic
Play

Dirk Nowitzki Reflects on Being Luka Doncic's Mavs Teammate

It didn't take long for Dirk Nowitzki to be impressed by Luka Doncic when they were Dallas Mavericks teammates.

By Grant Afseth
Tyler Dorsey
Play

Dirk Nowitzki Intrigued By Tyler Dorsey's Potential for Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks legend had big praise for the team’s newest two-contract signee.

By Grant Afseth and Dalton Trigg

In July, DBcom suggested the following concept that would bring to Dallas both Bojan and Mike Conley:

Mavs receive: Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic

Jazz receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, Josh Green

Now that Kleber has signed his three-year extension, we (and the Mavs) would have to go back to the drawing board while still pondering the question: Compared to the competition, does Dallas have enough in the cupboard?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Mavs / Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys / Mavs Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Mavs_news_Skinny_Luka_Doncic_hype_train_keeps_rolling_with_eye-opening_comments_from_trainer
News

Luka's Legacy, Doncic Desire: Win for Dallas Mavs or Slovenia?

By Richie Whitt
Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic
News

Dirk Nowitzki Reflects on Being Luka Doncic's Mavs Teammate

By Grant Afseth
Tyler Dorsey
News

Dirk Nowitzki Intrigued By Tyler Dorsey's Potential for Mavs

By Grant Afseth and Dalton Trigg
4F34CE20-FC10-4B4C-B9E9-01698254E70A
News

LISTEN: Mavs’ Radio Voice Chuck Cooperstein Talks EuroBasket Luka, Christian Wood’s Role & More!

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs, Maxi Kleber Finalizing 3-Year Contract Extension

By Grant Afseth
Theo Pinson, Dallas Mavericks
News

Time Ticking for Mavs’ Theo Pinson

By Lorenzo Almanza
Luka 2k23
News

NBA 2K23: List of Mavs' Roster Ratings

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Doncic
News

Slovenia Rides Luka Doncic's Historic 47 Points in Win Over France

By Grant Afseth