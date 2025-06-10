Mavericks' X-factor rises up in 2020 NBA re-draft
The Dallas Mavericks signed Naji Marshall away from the division rival New Orleans Pelicans on a three-year, $27 million deal, and the move paid large dividends for the team.
Marshall had his best year yet in Dallas, coming into his own as one of the key players in Jason Kidd's rotation throughout the season.
HoopsHype performed a recent exercise, re-drafting the entire 2020 draft class where Marshall came in at No. 17 despite going undrafted five years ago.
Marshall among best in draft class
"The 2020 draft didn’t even have many interesting undrafted stories," HoopsHype wrote.
"Naji Marshall is one of them, however, as the former Xavier standout went from draft snub in 2020 to starting games as a 27-year-old in the NBA this past season. Marshall just had his most productive NBA season, putting up 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists on nearly 51 percent shooting from the floor, solid marks for a formerly undrafted player."
Marshall now projects to be one of the key players for Dallas next season when the team tries to contend again with Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 overall pick.
Marshall could potentially have his minutes compromised with Flagg and him playing similar wing positions, but coach Kidd might try to find ways to put both of them in the game together.
It remains to be seen how Marshall will respond with Flagg on the roster, but if this past season was any indication, he should have an impact nonetheless.
