NBA insider reports 'mutual' interest between Jason Kidd, New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have expressed interest in Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd since they dismissed Tom Thibodeau, even if they haven't submitted an official request yet. They're expected to, but the last rumor was the Mavericks would deny that request if and when it came.
But would Jason Kidd even be interested in the job in the first place? According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, there might be some.
"The way I would describe this is there's mutual intrigue on both sides, and also, I know there's this whole thing about asking for permission," Windhorst stated on ESPN. "You don't ask for permission to hire another team's coach. When you ask, you're going to hire them.
"So essentially, when the Knicks express interest, the ball will be in the Mavericks' court, and they have three options, as I see it. One, they can just say, no, thank you very much. Jason, we'll see you in the fall. They can try to make Jason Kidd have zero interest in the Knicks, possibly with a new contract. They did just give him an extension last year.
"Or they can negotiate a trade, and we have seen a handful of trades of coaches over the last 15 to 18 years, including Jason Kidd being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Milwaukee Bucks for two second-round picks 11 years ago. So it's not like Jason Kidd hasn't been in this situation before."
It's hard to imagine the Mavericks letting go of Kidd without at least a first-round pick, but the Knicks don't have many tradeable firsts after sending five to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges. Kidd may not have been thrilled with the way the franchise operated during the fiasco that was the Luka Doncic trade, but his ability to manage relationships with stars is vital in today's NBA.
Kidd does have some close connections with the Knicks, though. He ended his playing career as a Knick, coached Jalen Brunson in Dallas, and is close with Casey Smith, the team's vice president of sports medicine. That will only add to the intrigue.
