Mavericks trade 'preference' on two key pieces revealed
The Dallas Mavericks have a dire need of a point guard this offseason as Kyrie Irving rehabs from his torn ACL. Brandon Williams and Jaden Hardy are the only other guard on the roster, so unless they want to run Naji Marshall as the lead guard more, they'll have to go out and get somebody.
Unfortunately, the path to get one isn't great. The top (realistic) free agent guards include D'Angelo Russell, Chris Paul, and Malcolm Brogdon. But the Mavericks don't have much money due to tax apron restrictions, so a trade is the most likely option. If they make a trade, who's the player on the way out?
The two players at the top of the rumor mills are P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, two pieces acquired at the 2024 trade deadline who helped transform Dallas into the Finals contender they became. Both players are entering the last year of their deals at just over $14 million, and extending them could be tricky due to Anthony Davis' extension that's about to kick in, the new contract that Kyrie Irving is about to sign, and Dereck Lively II's future extension.
Despite the rumors, NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that the Mavericks would prefer to keep both players if they can.
“I’m not sitting here saying they won’t be traded… I just think their preference is they would love to find a way to not have to surrender either one. I just don’t know if that’s practical.”
If either player is to be moved, Gafford seems like the likelier option. Teams like the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers desperately need an upgrade at center, and Dallas is deep there with Lively and Davis (when he wants to play there). He also holds a fair amount of value as an expiring contract, and a lot of teams want cap space for the 2026 offseason
