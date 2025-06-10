Dallas Basketball

Mavericks trade 'preference' on two key pieces revealed

The Mavericks have two big decisions coming up on big players from their run to the NBA Finals in 2024.

Austin Veazey

Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) and center Daniel Gafford (21) come off the court during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have a dire need of a point guard this offseason as Kyrie Irving rehabs from his torn ACL. Brandon Williams and Jaden Hardy are the only other guard on the roster, so unless they want to run Naji Marshall as the lead guard more, they'll have to go out and get somebody.

Unfortunately, the path to get one isn't great. The top (realistic) free agent guards include D'Angelo Russell, Chris Paul, and Malcolm Brogdon. But the Mavericks don't have much money due to tax apron restrictions, so a trade is the most likely option. If they make a trade, who's the player on the way out?

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) and forward P.J. Washington
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) and forward P.J. Washington (25) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The two players at the top of the rumor mills are P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, two pieces acquired at the 2024 trade deadline who helped transform Dallas into the Finals contender they became. Both players are entering the last year of their deals at just over $14 million, and extending them could be tricky due to Anthony Davis' extension that's about to kick in, the new contract that Kyrie Irving is about to sign, and Dereck Lively II's future extension.

Despite the rumors, NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that the Mavericks would prefer to keep both players if they can.

“I’m not sitting here saying they won’t be traded… I just think their preference is they would love to find a way to not have to surrender either one. I just don’t know if that’s practical.”

If either player is to be moved, Gafford seems like the likelier option. Teams like the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers desperately need an upgrade at center, and Dallas is deep there with Lively and Davis (when he wants to play there). He also holds a fair amount of value as an expiring contract, and a lot of teams want cap space for the 2026 offseason

