Dazzling Luka Doncic-Lakers performance shows Mavericks front office what they're missing

The Slovenian superstar's outing demonstrated to the world Dallas' horrendous mistake.

Keenan Womack

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Hunter Tyson (5) during the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
For the first time since arriving in Los Angeles after the shocking blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas, Lakers superstar Luka Doncic looked like just that last night against Denver – a superstar.

Finishing with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, the former Maverick demonstrated to the world exactly what Dallas traded away, especially in the wake of Davis' long-term injury. Doncic also recorded four steals – as embattled Mavericks GM Nico Harrison said of the trade, "defense wins championships."

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball over half court during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

What is so significant about this performance is that it was the first time Doncic looked comfortable in the purple and gold. He had struggled in his first few games with his new franchise, scoring just 14.6 points per game in his three outings with LA.

Saturday night, however, everyone saw the same Luka Doncic that helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, a masterful architect on offense who plays with pace and uses his size to prod through the opposing defense before performing either an acrobatic finish or setting up a teammate with an easy look.

On the season, Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists, and would have likely been bound for a sixth-consecutive all-NBA honor had he not missed games due to a calf strain. He is a clear number-one option on a championship team, as he proved last year. Now, he will play the prime of his career in another uniform, while Dallas aims to pick up the pieces of the disastrous swap.

Keenan Womack
