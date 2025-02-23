Warriors blow out Mavericks behind 30 points from Steph Curry, 126-102
The Dallas Mavericks traveled to San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors early Sunday afternoon, with both teams playing small ball. Dallas was doing it out of necessity as they still deal with injuries to Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Dwight Powell.
With those players out, the Mavs started Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and Kessler Edwards, while Golden State went with Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.
Dallas had the early 9-4 advantage as Kessler Edwards had back-to-back dunks in the early going. But Golden State responded with a 16-0 run as Dallas missed nine straight shots. Kyrie Irving, in particular, was really struggling, missing his first five shots. But Stephen Curry was thriving, scoring 10 early points.
Finally, Naji Marshall broke the long run with a transition layup. He'd another bucket to cut the lead to six a few possessions later, but then the Warriors roared out on another run, this one being 11-0 to end the quarter, taking a 33-18 lead into the second. That's a season-low in the first quarter for the Mavs.
Golden State continued that momentum, and Quinten Post checked into the game, hit a corner three and a dunk off a cut, and the lead was 21 suddenly. Dante Exum finally stopped the bleeding with a corner three, but it'd be a little while before Dallas would really make a dent in the lead.
A 7-0 run by the Mavs got them back within 15, and Kyrie Irving got it down to 13, but that would be as close as they would get for a while. A few minutes later, Jimmy Butler converted a tough and-one to close off a 12-2 run, and the lead was 23. Dallas would close the half on an 8-2 run, but Golden State still had a large 61-44 lead at halftime.
Klay Thompson hit his first shot of the game to start the second half, then got a few more points, but the Warriors kept getting to the free-throw line to keep them at arm's length from Dallas. Both Thompson and Kyrie Irving were able to find some offensive success, but they just couldn't get stops on defense.
Steph Curry hit back-to-back triples midway through the third quarter and hit the night-night celebration, then hit a tough runner in the lane as the lead was back up to 23, and giving Curry 16 points in the quarter. That would give Golden State a 100-75 lead heading into the 4th.
Dallas threw in the towel early in the 4th quarter, as Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson took a seat. The Warriors eventually led by 29 and cruised to a 126-102 win.
Nothing went Dallas' way in this game, as they had too many turnovers (18) and got out-rebounded 58-47 against a team that doesn't have much size in Golden State.
Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington each had 17 points to lead the Mavericks, followed by Jaden Hardy (11 points, most came in garbage time) and Klay Thompson (11 points).
Stephen Curry led all scorers with 30 points, followed by Jimmy Butler (18 points), Brandin Podziemski (17 points, 13 rebounds), Moses Moody (14 points), Draymond Green (13 points), and Quinten Post (10 points).
Dallas travels to Los Angeles to play Luka Doncic and the Lakers on Tuesday for the first time since the blockbuster trade.
