Dereck Lively II Hopes to Play in Mavericks-Warriors
Mavericks' center Dereck Lively II, who has been out the last four games with a sprained right shoulder, is hopeful to play against the Warriors on November 12, according to ESPN's Tim McMahon. The second-year player out of Duke has been a very important piece of what the Mavericks do this and last season, and his presence has been sorely missed on the interior on both sides of the ball.
The Mavericks are in San Francisco for Klay Thompson's first trip back to Golden State, and Lively II has said he feels good in the lead up to the matchup on Tuesday night. According to McMahon, the big man had this to say about his status and preparation for the game: “Just got to see how I feel when I wake up, but it’s been steady progress and I’m feeling good.”
READ MORE: Warriors' Steph Curry Hates Seeing Klay Thompson on Mavericks
One of the two players in Dallas' center tandem along with Daniel Gafford, Lively II has averaged 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.8 blocks over six games this season before missing the last few with the aforementioned shoulder injury. An excellent rebounder and play finisher, the former five-star recruit and 12th-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has been a dynamic piece for Dallas since his rookie season, helping them to reach the NBA Finals last summer.
Getting him back will have a huge impact on this roster as the Mavericks deal with the Warriors' front court of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Draymond Green, as well as bench bigs like Kevon Looney and Jonathan Kuminga. Lively II, who has been playing in the Mavericks' second unit and dominating opposing centers, provides major depth for a team that, outside of these two, doesn't have a ton at the position.
Dallas will tip at 9 P.M. on November 12 at the Chase Center in San Francisco as a part of the Group Stage of the NBA Cup, a regular-season tournament instituted last year. Hopefully for the Mavericks, Lively II will be ready to go.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving Calls 43 Points Against Nuggets an 'Empty Performance'
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.