Warriors Plan Unique Welcome Back For Mavericks' Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson spent 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, winning four NBA championships and making five All-Star Games on his way to becoming one of the most prolific three-point shooters in NBA history. He departed the only organization he'd ever known this past offseason to join the Dallas Mavericks, who were coming off a run to the NBA Finals.
Thompson will be making his return to the Bay Area on Tuesday, November 12th, as a Maverick, and the Warriors have a special surprise waiting for him and the Warriors faithful.
Every fan who attends the game on Tuesday night will receive a captain's hat, a nod to Klay Thompson's love of boating in what they're calling a "Salute to Captain Klay." He often took a boat across the San Francisco Bay before the Warriors games.
Tuesday's game is also the first of NBA Cup play, with the Warriors and Mavericks part of a loaded West Group C with the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans are currently the only team in that group with a below .500 record entering Friday's games.
Thompson is averaging 14.5 PPG while shooting 39.1% from three in his first season in Dallas. Luka Doncic has admitted it hasn't been easy getting used to Thompson's presence in the offense, but the Mavericks remain confident they'll be able to get it figured out.
