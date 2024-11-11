Mavs' Klay Thompson Downplays Return Game Against Warriors
The Dallas Mavericks sit at 5-5 with a game coming up against the 8-2 Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. It'll be one of the most discussed games of the early NBA season as Klay Thompson will return to the Bay Area after winning four championships as a key cog in the Warriors' dynasty.
Thompson insists Tuesday's game will be like any other, but it's hard to ignore the 13 years he spent with the franchise.
"It's just another regular season game in November," Thompson called Tuesday's matchup. "Obviously, there's bigger implications with the NBA Cup. That's what's on our mind is, in my mind, is just to win that because I haven't been a part of it yet. I know it's young, but it'd be fun to play for that title."
Thompson also said it'd be good to go against the people he worked with for so long, but he also doesn't think it'll be hard to keep his emotions in check on Tuesday night, as he's focused on providing as much information on his former team as possible.
"Probably share my knowledge with my teammates and coaches and try them in. We'll probably see a high-volume three-point shooting team that switches a ton on defense. So, go into Tuesday and try to counteract those two aspects."
Golden State has announced they're giving away a captain's hat to every fan in attendance on Tuesday night as a nod to Thompson's love of boating, to which Klay said, "I guess it's a good thing for the fans. So kudos to that."
Thompson has struggled the last few games, hitting just two of his last 13 three-point attempts, and is averaging just 13.8 PPG for the season. Luka Doncic has admitted it's been a struggle getting used to having Thompson in the lineup, but Dallas is still lacking perimeter shooting, something Klay is supposed to help provide.
