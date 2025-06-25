Duke Basketball teases Cooper Flagg NBA Draft selection for Mavericks
The NBA Draft has finally arrived, and the Dallas Mavericks hold the first overall selection for the first time since 1981 when they took Mark Aguirre out of DePaul.
It has been no secret who the Mavericks have planned to take, as every talent evaluator has Duke's Cooper Flagg as the top prospect, and arguably the best American prospect since Anthony Davis in 2012. He's as accomplished as they come for a college freshman, despite being the youngest player in his class, not turning 19 until December.
Early Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Draft, which New Balance has dubbed "Flagg Day", Duke Basketball posted a highlight video with the caption "congrats @dallasmavs."
It may be a bold choice to go ahead and declare it like that, but it's been painfully obvious throughout the entire draft process. Dallas never worked out anyone else for consideration of the first pick, Flagg never took any other visits besides his one with the Mavs, and any speculation about them moving the pick has been shut down. They didn't even consider Dylan Harper, a great player in his own right, because they wanted Flagg to know he was their guy.
Jason Kidd has said in multiple interviews how excited he is about the "Kid from Duke" in reference to Flagg. Had the Mavs not landed this top pick, it may have fueled the New York Knicks rumors even more, who still want him as their coach. But Flagg is the type of prospect to build around for decades, and should fit perfectly with the Mavs.
Duke has a few players expected to go in the draft, including Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel, who are also projected to be top 10 picks.
