How to Watch: 2025 NBA Draft, Mavericks likely to take Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks can officially end all of the speculation tonight.

Austin Veazey

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
Happy Flagg Day, to all who celebrate!

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be tonight, with the Dallas Mavericks on the clock with the first overall pick. They won the Draft Lottery on a 1.8% chance, jumping all the way from 11th to 1st. If there was ever a year to do it, it's this one.

Cooper Flagg is the consensus top prospect in the draft, regarded as the second-best prospect in at least the last decade behind only Victor Wembanyama, and the best American prospect since Anthony Davis in 2012, who he'll be teammates with soon.

Because of Mavs GM Nico Harrison's recent trade history, a lot of people expected Dallas to shop the pick for a star to fit the timeline of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, but everyone in the organization realizes the saving grace they were gifted. Fans revolted from the Luka Doncic trade, threatening to cost the franchise a billion dollars in revenue over the next few years. Flagg helps with that.

Dallas only owns the first pick currently, as they traded two second-round picks during the season that ended up in the top half of Thursday's picks. There has been some talk that the Mavs could look to try and trade back into the draft if a point guard they like starts to fall to the end of the first round or into the second.

Here's how to watch Flagg becoming a Maverick, and possibly more.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after a three point basket against the Houston Cougars during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

How to Watch: 2025 NBA Draft

Date/Time: Wednesday (first round)/Thursday (second round), June 25th-26th, 7 p.m. CST each night

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV/Streaming: ABC (Wednesday only), ESPN (Wednesday and Thursday)

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

