How to Watch: 2025 NBA Draft, Mavericks likely to take Cooper Flagg
Happy Flagg Day, to all who celebrate!
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be tonight, with the Dallas Mavericks on the clock with the first overall pick. They won the Draft Lottery on a 1.8% chance, jumping all the way from 11th to 1st. If there was ever a year to do it, it's this one.
Cooper Flagg is the consensus top prospect in the draft, regarded as the second-best prospect in at least the last decade behind only Victor Wembanyama, and the best American prospect since Anthony Davis in 2012, who he'll be teammates with soon.
Because of Mavs GM Nico Harrison's recent trade history, a lot of people expected Dallas to shop the pick for a star to fit the timeline of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, but everyone in the organization realizes the saving grace they were gifted. Fans revolted from the Luka Doncic trade, threatening to cost the franchise a billion dollars in revenue over the next few years. Flagg helps with that.
Dallas only owns the first pick currently, as they traded two second-round picks during the season that ended up in the top half of Thursday's picks. There has been some talk that the Mavs could look to try and trade back into the draft if a point guard they like starts to fall to the end of the first round or into the second.
Here's how to watch Flagg becoming a Maverick, and possibly more.
How to Watch: 2025 NBA Draft
Date/Time: Wednesday (first round)/Thursday (second round), June 25th-26th, 7 p.m. CST each night
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
TV/Streaming: ABC (Wednesday only), ESPN (Wednesday and Thursday)
