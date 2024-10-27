Luka Doncic on Wrong End of Viral Kevin Durant Taunt
The Dallas Mavericks suffered their first loss at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, 114-102, despite Luka Doncic scoring 40 points. It was a great battle between two elite scorers, Doncic and Phoenix's Kevin Durant, who scored 31 points. The two heavyweights shared some trash talk throughout the game, too.
Durant hit a mid-range shot contested by Doncic late in the fourth quarter to thwart any potential comeback by the Mavs. To taunt the Dallas superstar, Durant gave him the disrespectful "too small" gesture.
Durant is one of the few perimeter players who can make Doncic look small, as he's a legitimate seven-footer, while Doncic is listed at 6'6" on the Mavericks' website (he's probably closer to 6'8" in shoes). The two were trading baskets all night, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Doncic have something for Durant the next time these two teams matchup if Dallas prevails with a win.
The Suns' broadcast team asked Durant to make the gesture again after the game, and he was happy to oblige. Durant crossed the 29,000-point mark for his career in last night's game as well, inching closer to joining Dirk Nowitzki and some of the game's legends in the 30,000-point club.
Doncic has terrorized the Suns in recent years, destroying them in Game 7 of the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals and averaging over 40 PPG against them last season, including 50 points and 15 assists on Christmas. This is a rivalry that is sure to continue throughout this season.
