Mavericks' Klay Thompson Makes First Official Basket
Welcome to Dallas, Klay Thompson.
The Mavericks' star has his first official basket in Dallas, hitting a one-dribble mid-range pull-up following the assist from Luka Doncic in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs.
Thompson mostly struggled in the preseason before heating up in the second quarter of the finale against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Mavs' coaching staff wasn't concerned with his early struggles as he wasn't playing with superstar Luka Doncic yet, who sat out the entire preseason with a calf contusion. With him on the floor, they're starting to see the full capabilities of the offense.
Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million deal this offseason as part of a sign-and-trade that sent Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets. Dallas believed a lack of three-point shooting was the biggest reason they lost the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics last season, and Thompson is one of the greatest shooters ever.
The future Hall of Famer is sixth in NBA history in made three-pointers and was a key cog in the Warriors machine that won four championships, making five All-Star games along the way. He felt out of place during the end of his time in Golden State, a big reason he decided to leave. Getting open looks from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving should make life easy for him as he enters the latter stages of his career.
