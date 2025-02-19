Ex-NBA All-Star gives bold take regarding Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks took the NBA by storm earlier this month with a massive trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 14-year-old (2029 first-round pick).
The move has also drawn plenty of reactions as LeBron James now has a young running mate who will bring plenty of excitement to the West Coast. On the flip side, the Mavericks are stamping this as a 'win now' move despite Davis suffering an injury in his debut that will keep him out for the foreseeable future.
Former NBA All-Star and 14-year veteran Carlos Boozer had a bold take on the trade. Obviously, the majority of fans and analysts have deemed the Mavericks the losers considering Doncic has the ability to be in the MVP conversation for the next decade with the potential to be an all-time great. However, Boozer can see this working out for both clubs.
While speaking about the deal to USA Today, Boozer complimented the Lakers on finding the next face of their franchise to follow in the footsteps of LeBron.
"First thing I did was send a text to Rob Pelinka and say 'man, incredible job' like to be able to prepare the Lakers for life after LeBron," Boozer said. "Obviously they're moving on from Anthony Davis but to get Luka, who's 25, carried his team to the NBA Finals last year only to lose to the Celtics, what a great to build that team up for the future around Luka Doncic as LeBron is maybe playing his last couple of seasons with the Lakers. But to have that guy to build around and he's probably one of the top two or three players on the planet, just bravo to Rob Pelinka for getting that job done."
Boozer also thinks the Mavericks have what it takes to make another playoff run once Davis returns to action. Lively, Gafford, and Washington have all been banged up as well.
"And then also on the other side of it for Nico for trying to win now, right? They have an incredible roster when Anthony Davis comes back," Boozer said. "Kyrie Irving is playing amazing like normal, Klay Thompson has found his shot, they have a ton of bigs over there from P.J. Washington to Derek Lively to Gafford, obviously, Anthony Davis, that team is prepared to make a run right now with the way they're constructed."
"So I thought both teams really won. I think the Lakers set themselves up for the future, I thought Dallas set themselves up for right now," Boozer concluded.
Time will only tell how this trade is truly graded. With that being said, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison has got to be sweating bullets for every second that Davis isn't out on the court. The way he's operated in the aftermath of the deal has been laughable, to say the least.
Boozer played for the Lakers from 2014-15, averaging 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 23.8 minutes per game over 71 appearances. He finished his professional career in the CBA with the Guangdong Southern Tigers.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
