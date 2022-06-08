Skip to main content

NBA Finals Ratings Up: Warriors vs. Celtics Game 3 Preview

The Mavs were eliminated at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, who are apparently must-see TV.

The Dallas Mavericks were a few wins away from appearing in their first NBA Finals since the 2011 NBA Championship season. The Mavs were eliminated at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, who are apparently must-see TV. 

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Boston Celtics are the most-watched in three years. The NBA Finals ratings are up 37 percent from 2021 series, averaging nearly 12 million viewers in Game 1, according to Nielsen.

After splitting the first two games of the series in San Francisco, the Celtics host the Warriors on Wednesday in a critical Game 3. With series tied, the team that wins Game 3 has won the championship 82.1 percent of the time (32-7).

The Celtics haven't dominated at home in the postseason; The Celtics went 1-2 at home against Miami and 2-2 at home against Milwaukee. However, Boston is 6-0 following a loss and those wins have often come in dominating fashion.

FUN FACT: Entering Game 3, the Warriors have won at least one road game in each of the last 26 playoff series - Good for an NBA record streak that began in 2013. Can Golden State continue that streak in the team’s first road game of the Finals? 

RECORDS: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (1-1) VS. BOSTON CELTICS (1-1)

WHEN: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. CT

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Rudy Gobert, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Play

Rudy Gobert Trade: What Price is Right for Mavs?

The Mavs could really use a defensive anchor like Rudy Gobert, but his contract amount and length makes it harder to acquire him.

By Dalton Trigg10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers
Play

GM Nico Harrison Speaks on Mavs' Need for Rim Protection

Adding a rim protector will be high on the Dallas Mavericks' wish-list during the offseason.

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Derek Fisher
Play

Former Mavs Guard Derek Fisher Fired By WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks

Fisher had a cup of coffee with the Mavs in 2012.

By Jeremy Brener15 hours ago
15 hours ago

LOCATION: TD Garden — Boston, MA

TV/RADIO: ABC

ODDS: The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites vs. the Warriors.

NEXT: Game 4 is Friday, June 10 at 8 p.m. CT in Boston before shifting back to San Francisco for Game 5 on Monday, June 13 at 8 p.m. CT. 

• Game 6: Thursday, June 16 at 8 CT, ABC (If necessary)

• Game 7: Sunday, June 19 at 7 CT, ABC (If necessary)

LAST WORD: Jayson Tatum on playing at home, the first Finals game hosted at TD Garden in 12 years.

"I feel like recently we've kind of relaxed at home. Whether we thought because we had home-court advantage, we came out a little more relaxed. But just having that sense of urgency, knowing that we're at home, but that we need to play better at home.”

Rudy Gobert, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Rudy Gobert Trade: What Price is Right for Mavs?

By Dalton Trigg10 hours ago
Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers
News

GM Nico Harrison Speaks on Mavs' Need for Rim Protection

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
Derek Fisher
News

Former Mavs Guard Derek Fisher Fired By WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks

By Jeremy Brener15 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns
News

Mavs’ Primary Focus is Jalen Brunson’s Free Agency; Should it Be?

By Dalton Trigg21 hours ago
gettyimages-1391062540-594x594
News

'Listening to Everything': GM Nico Harrison Reveals Mavs' Offseason Plans, Pitch to Free Agents

By Dalton TriggJun 7, 2022
668F5494-0B4C-467D-B845-D436BC3585EE
News

DeAndre Ayton ‘More Likely’ to Leave Suns; How Mavs Can Pursue in Free Agency

By Dalton TriggJun 6, 2022
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns
News

‘Them MF’ers Got Us,’ Says Mikal Bridges of Mavs’ Playoff Win Over Suns

By Dalton TriggJun 6, 2022
gettyimages-1227793179-594x594
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Mavs Offseason Primer: Brunson's Free Agency, Kidd's Blueprint & Myles Turner Trade?

By DallasBasketball.com StaffJun 5, 2022