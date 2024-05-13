Former Dallas Maverick Believes Mavs Will Win NBA Finals in Next Two or Three Years
Former Dallas Mavericks' forward Grant Williams sat down for an interview with Forbes before Game 2 of the Mavericks-Thunder series. He gave his thoughts on his former teams, their futures, and why he wasn't surprised by the trade to Charlotte at the trade deadline.
Dallas traded Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a future first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for P.J. Washington in February, a move that set the Mavericks on the course they're on now, with Washington being a better on-court fit with his hometown team. He's scored 56 total points in Games 2 and 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder and was a big reason the Mavericks were able to win both games.
Williams told Forbes of the trade '"I wasn't surprised. I think that there was an opportunity for both teams to get a guy they want. All of us were tied to one another throughout the offseason. It's pretty fun to say that we've kind of gone to our locations and technically me and PJ both went home... I think we all had a good understanding of what Nico Harrison (Mavericks general manager) communicated very well. I had a good relationship with him. It wasn't like I was shocked or blindsided by the move. I still have good relationships with those guys. It's something where I feel like we're all in great positions."'
Forbes said Williams harbors no ill will towards the Mavericks, despite other reports saying the Mavericks had grown tired of his yapping, and actually "predicts both of his former teams, the (Boston) Celtics and the Mavericks, to meet in the NBA Finals, with Boston coming out on top. However, Williams makes sure to mention that he believes the Mavericks will win a title in the next two to three years." Both teams hold leads on their current series, with Dallas up 2-1 on OKC and Boston up 2-1 on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The move to his hometown of Charlotte has been better for his statistics. Williams hadn't played well in Dallas, averaging just 8.1 PPG while shooting 41.3% from the field after signing a 4-year/$53million deal with the Mavericks in the 2023 offseason. After playing just 47 games for the organization, he was traded to Charlotte and has averaged 13.9 PPG while shooting 50.3% from the floor there. The goal on the Hornets is to make the playoffs and he believes they have the talent there to get it done.
