Former Maverick Named Starter in 2025 NBA All-Star Game
The NBA announced the starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Thursday evening, with no Dallas Mavericks representation in the first five for the first time since 2022. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were among the top draws in votes among guards in the Western Conference but lost out to Stephen Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
But the Mavericks' scouting department can hang their head high knowing they still selected a future All-Star starter, as Jalen Brunson has been named a starter for the first time in his career. He made the All-Star Game for the first time in 2024 and has now been promoted to a starter.
Brunson has the New York Knicks rolling, sitting third in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record. He's averaging 26.0 PPG (leads Knicks) and 7.3 APG while shooting 48.6% from the floor and 39.1% from three. He was named a starter alongside his new teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns.
Dallas selected Brunson in the same draft they acquired Luka Doncic, about as good of a draft as a team could have, especially since Brunson was taken in the second round. Doncic was good immediately, making the All-NBA First Team in his second season, while it took some time for Brunson to develop. He wasn't a consistent starter until his fourth season in Dallas, but the Mavericks decided not to extend their former draft pick. He left for New York and has blossomed into the MVP candidate we see today, something that likely wouldn't have happened if he stayed in Dallas.
Brunson's leaving after their run to the 2022 Western Conference Finals stung, but it forced the Mavericks to quickly re-acquire talent around their mega-star Doncic. With Kyrie Irving wearing out his welcome in Brooklyn, the Mavs were able to get him for pennies on the dollar, and he'd help steer them to the NBA Finals in his first full season in town.
Irving and Doncic could still be named All-Star reserves, which will be announced on Thursday, January 30th, but the reserves are selected by the coaches, not the collective poll of the fans, media, and players like the starters are.
