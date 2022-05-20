Bad and Good News: Mavs vs. Warriors Game 2 Preview, Odds

The Dallas Mavericks look to bounce back and hand the Golden State Warriors their first home postseason loss in Game 2 on Friday night.

The Dallas Mavericks look to bounce back and hand the Golden State Warriors their first home postseason loss in Game 2 on Friday night. There is good news and bad news as the Mavs take on the championship-tested Warriors in the Western Conference Finals for the second time.

Bad news is, teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-seven series go on to win the series 75.4 percent of the time (441-144).

As the Warriors ran away with a 112-87 win and a 1-0 series lead, Mavs star Luka Doncic was literally scratched and clawed. In his worst playoff performance yet, Doncic got scratched in the face in the first quarter with a red scar on his face running from his nose across his right cheek.

"It's good. Makes me look tough," Doncic said of the scar after the game.

Doncic plans on getting treatment on his shoulder as well, which he was holding throughout parts of the game wincing in pain.

The good news? Dallas lost Game 1 in each of the first two rounds and still advanced. The extra-good news is history is on their side; During the regular season and postseason, Dallas is 10-0 following a 20-point loss.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (0-1) at GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (1-0)

WHEN: Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Chase Center (San Francisco, CA)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out.

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 6.5-point underdogs to the Warriors.

NEXT: The series shifts to Dallas for Game 3 on Sunday at 8 p.m. and Game 4 on May 24 at 8 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 will be May 26 in San Francisco at 8 p.m., Game 6 in Dallas on May 28 at 8 p.m. and Game 7 in San Francisco on May 30 at 7 p.m.

LAST WORD: "Yeah, they threw a couple looks, the zone, the box-and-one, things that we talked about," Coach Jason Kidd said after the game. "There was no surprise. But they're a physical -- they set the tone right off the bat. As we've talked in the Playoffs, the team that's physical tends to find a way to win. We have to get back to being physical.