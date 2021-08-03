What Goran Dragic 'Definitely Wants' Involves Mavs' Luka Doncic

It sure sounds like Goran Dragic would like to take his talents to Dallas to play with Luka Doncic for the Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks have been rumored to be the final landing spot for veteran point guard Goran Dragic this offseason. He is part of the massive sign-and-trade deal sending Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat, with Dragic and other pieces heading back to the Toronto Raptors.

What will happen next, nobody truly knows. But we know what Goran wants.

And we know what Luka Doncic wants.

Dragic is expected to find his way to the Mavericks when everything is said and done - some day, some way. He has a close relationship with current Mavs' superstar Luka Doncic, and sources tell DBcom that Doncic has campaigned with management to make this Slovenian partnership happen.

In a recent quote from Dragic, the veteran guard made it clear that he would be very interested in playing with Doncic.

“Maybe I would really end my career together with Luka Doncic in a Dallas Mavericks jersey. But these are all guesses now. I still don’t know where I’m going to play. But I definitely want to play with him someday.”

Dallas would certainly be a fine landing spot for Dragic. The Mavs need a ball-handler to take pressure off of Doncic. Dragic wouldn't be the "sexiest" move, but he is consistent and a pure professional and would absolutely help the Mavs.

During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Heat, Dragic ended up averaging 13.4 points per game to go along with 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds. He shot 43.2 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 37.3 percent from the three-point line.

Those numbers would like nice for the Mavericks. He would be the kind of player that could come in and play a sizable role consistently, but they wouldn't be asking him to do too much.

Only time will tell whether or not this deal ends up happening. But, for now, it seems like a very good possibility for Doncic and Dragic to end up coming together. Some day. Some way.