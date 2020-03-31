Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

'Hoop Dreams,' COVID-19-Style: Fort Worth Removes Outdoor Baskets

Mike Fisher

Some citizens across the country, whether due to stubbornness or ignorance or what I suppose, in their minds is excused by a "love of sports,'' continue to congregate at beaches and in parks and in the case of Fort Worth, at public basketball courts.

So the rims are coming down.

"We felt the need to make it a little bit more clear to everybody that we are serious about social distancing and no gatherings where we're able to help control this outbreak at this point," says Mike Drivdahl, spokesman for the Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management, per KRLD Radio.

It's the city's "Office of Emergency Management'' that apparently has jurisdiction and has the right to take action. So, once it was noted that over the weekend large groups of people continued to ignore the sore of public-gathering ban that now exists most everywhere in America, the city has now removed the rims from the backboards to (hopefully) prevent any future such get-togethers until the COVID-19 crisis orders are lifted.

Drivdahl told KRLD that there is not a plan for police to arrest those who gather at the parks - that it's about safety and about education.

"Some people might think that that's extreme, but we just want to make sure that people understand that we are not encouraging any large gatherings of people right now, because we are trying to flatten the curve on the COVID-19 exposure and the COVID-19 epidemic," Drivdahl says.

"It is not their plan to go out and harass people. It is our plan to go out and educate and explain to people why it is we are asking them to do this."

Basketball fans - bored and inactive and missing their sport - are simply going to have to find another way. Watching the Dallas Mavericks' 2011 NBA Finals run, for instance? That's one way to enjoyably kill some time.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Message, As ESPN's Doris Burke Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Working Mavs Game

The Sports World - and the Rest of the World - Continues to Get Hit With Bad News as ESPN's Doris Burke Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Working that 'Final' NBA Dallas Mavericks Game

Mike Fisher

Mavs Monday Donuts: America Twiddles Its Sporting Thumbs - And Roars

Dallas Mavericks Monday Donuts: An NBA Notebook and More As America Twiddles Its Sporting Thumbs - And Roars Like A Tiger

Mike Fisher

Mavs and Coronavirus: Dirk Nowitzki Donates $100K to North Texas Food Bank

Mavs and Coronavirus: NBA Legend Helps 'Feed The Fight' - Dirk Nowitzki Donates $100K to North Texas Food Bank

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: China's NBA Hints, Mavs Take The Lead, DFW Sports Radio Ratings and a Greggo Whopper

Whitt's End: China Is Giving the NBA Coronavirus Hints, The Mavs Take The Lead, DFW Sports Radio Ratings and a Greggo Whopper

Richie Whitt

Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 'Quarantine': Favorite TV Shows, Video Games, Snacks and More vs. COVID-19

With Dallas Mavericks and NBA basketball being out of the picture for over two weeks now, the Step Back Pod guys talk about how they've spent their extra COVID-19 'quarantined' time at home.

Dalton Trigg

Exclusive: NBPA’s Dr. Parham on the NBA and Coronavirus - 'Still Waters' and 'Hidden Tattoos'

A DallasBasketball.com Exclusive: The NBPA Mental-Health Leader Dr. William Parham on the NBA and Coronavirus - 'Still Waters' and 'Hidden Tattoos'

Mike Fisher

NBA's Silver Offers Creative Ideas 'Because Fans Are Stuck and Need Entertainment'

NBA's Silver Offers Creative Ideas 'Because Fans Are Stuck and Need Entertainment' - And Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Agrees

Mike Fisher

Ranking the Dallas Mavs' Top Five NBA Trades in Franchise History

The Dallas Mavericks have always been known for their NBA wheeling-and-dealing, and here we rank the Top Five trades in franchise history.

Dalton Trigg

by

justa25thta

Guess 'Em! Mavs' Porzingis Names His 'All-Time NBA Dream Starting 5'

Guess 'em! Mavs' Porzingis Names His 'All-Time NBA Dream Starting 5'

Mike Fisher

'Where's Waldo?' The Life (And Near-Death) Of Former DFW Sports Media Star Wally Lynn

'Where's Waldo?' The Life (And Near-Death) Of Former DFW Sports Media Star Wally Lynn

Richie Whitt

by

longhaul