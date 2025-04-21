How Mavericks GM Nico Harrison pushed legend Dirk Nowitzki away from the franchise
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison seemingly has a habit of pushing people away who don't share his same opinions. Since being hired by the franchise nearly four years ago, Harrison has moved on from a number of staffers and players within the organization with whom he didn't see eye-to-eye.
That obviously includes former star Luka Doncic, who Harrison callously traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February. A big reason behind the deal included tensions over Doncic's conditioning and disagreements surrounding his return to play protocol from injuries.
The move has left Mavericks fans disgusted over the last two months with Doncic now set to play out his prime in purple and gold. The homegrown star was tossed out for a laughable package as the centerpiece in the deal, Anthony Davis, missed considerable time due to an adductor strain.
But, Doncic isn't the only Mavericks standout to be ostracized by Harrison's antics. Franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki has also seen his impact limited over the past few years.
Nowitzki joined the Mavericks as a special advisor in 2021, playing a part in the hiring of Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd. However, he's been pushed into the dark more and more since then.
In a recent appearance on his Campus 41 podcast, Nowitzki noted that it's been roughly two years since he was involved with the franchise.
"I haven't been that involved with the Mavericks anymore," Nowitzki said in German. "The last two years, which is why I'm not there every day, I don't know exactly what's going on there, every day."
Obviously, the Doncic trade was a point of transgression for Nowitzki when it came to the team he starred for from 1994-2019. However, the thorn in his side began when Harrison chose not to retain longtime athletic trainer Casey Smith ahead of the 2023 season.
Nowitzki praised Smith for helping him get on the court during his final few years of action. Days after returning from Nowitzki's Hall of Fame induction, Harrison moved on from Smith over a video call, per ESPN's Tim McMahon.
"Over the past year, you could already see the team heading in a different direction. Now we're seeing the result of that," Nowitzki added in the podcast.
A previous attendant at practice and voice who could be called on to provide advice, Nowitzki has now taken a backseat when it comes to the Mavericks. He's attended two games since Harrison's infamous trade - Doncic's debut with the Lakers and his return to Dallas.
Harrison isn't just alienating the fanbase, he's disgracing some of the most popular and humble figures to ever come through the franchise.
