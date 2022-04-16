New Regime: Jason Kidd Coaches First Mavs Playoff Game

The Dallas Mavs fall in Jason Kidd's first playoff game as coach of the franchise he led to a title in 2011.

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has the odds stacked against him in a quest for an NBA championship, as star Luka Doncic isn't at full health. The MVP contender missed the playoff opener, as the Mavs fell short in a 99-93 loss to the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center.

Doncic is averaging 33.5 points per game in 13 career playoff games. That's the highest average in league history, even better than Michael Jordan (33.4).

In Game 1 with Doncic eating popcorn on the bench, the Mavs couldn't overcome being out-rebounded 53-34 and a hot second half from Donovan Mitchell.

Kidd, though, had the Mavs in position to steal the game in the fourth quarter. The former point guard knows what it take to win, helping Dallas to its NBA crown in 2011 and serving as an assistant during the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 championship run. Step one is to win the first round, something Dallas hasn't accomplished since the 2011 championship season.

Upon hiring, Kidd challenged Doncic to get into shape and back off officials. He also worked to develop defensive grit and an identity. Doncic and the Mavs responded and bought in.

Kidd’s defensive philosophy led the Mavs to finish this season second in the NBA in fewest points allowed at 104.7 points per game, the best showing in franchise history. Defense gives Dallas a shot to win in the playoffs, even with Doncic sidelined with a left calf strain.

The Jazz made the second-most 3-pointers in the league, led by Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson. Defending the arc is critical for the Mavs in this series. Dallas also cannot be bullied on the boards by Rudy Gobert, who averaged 14 rebounds per game during the season.

Gobert grabbed 17 rebounds and Mitchell scored 32 points in Game 1, but Bogdanovic was arguably their most important player, as he finished with 26 points on 11-20 shooting. Bogdanovic kept the Jazz from falling into a deep first-half hole by scoring 20 by halftime.

Without Doncic, the Mavs will have their hands full trying to limit Gobert, Mitchell and Bogdanovic.

Kidd’s 19 seasons in the league help him relate to the players. His authenticity shines as Dallas attempts to end an 11-year drought of not being able to get out of the first round.

“He’s been great since he’s been here for me,” Brunson said. “We talk all the time, and sometimes it’s not even really planned. I was walking over here to talk to (media) and we stopped and we chatted for 20-something minutes.

“It’s never planned, which is kind of how I like it - It’s organic. We say the things that we need to say, we hear each other out and move forward. He’s been a big part of the reason how I’ve been able to play the way I’ve played.”

After leading the Mavs to a 16-5 record in March/April, Kidd won Western Conference Coach of the Month. Kidd becomes the first Dallas coach to win since Rick Carlisle in February 2011.

Many, including recently-fired Lakers coach Frank Vogel, believed that Kidd win Coach of the Year. Winning the Coach of the Year award is not something Kidd will be pushing to achieve, though, given that he knows it comes along with a lot of unwanted pressure.

“That award is dangerous because that award leads to getting fired the next year,” Kidd said. “I’ll pass on that.”

The Mavs made changes to their front office for the first time in a decade. The hiring of Kidd and former Nike executive Nico Harrison as general manager brought a needed breath of fresh air.

Kidd's impact has been significant in his first year as Mavericks coach. There's an apparent buy-in from the roster to compete on defense, and he's fully leaned in on "Luka Ball" on offense since the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

The challenges are mounting for Kidd as Doncic's status is unknown for Game 2 on Monday. Getting a win at home is key, as the Mavs don't want to be an a 0-2 hole going to Utah.