Just Because Covington is Off of the Board Doesn't Mean the Mavs NBA Trade Pursuits are Finished

DALLAS - Robert Covington is on his way to Houston following a four-team trade involving 12 players and multiple draft picks.

It's the kind of complex trade that rarely happens in today's NBA, but it is also one that may have kick-started the deadline window, and opened things up for other teams to make their own moves.

Per a report from Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Dallas Mavericks were one of a few teams chasing Robert Covington, but after multiple failed attempts, that ship has now sailed.

But, with the dynamic 3-and-D wing now headed to the Houston Rockets, does this mean the Mavs pursuit of wing help is over? Far from it. In fact, with Andre Iguodala becoming more undesirable by the day, it may have helped simplify things.

Dallas has a few different needs on its roster; perimeter defensive help, and rim protection are both high on that list, among other things.

However, the Mavs are also in desperate need of another player who can both handle the ball and create his own offensive opportunities and help relieve some of the pressure off of the force that is Luka Doncic on that end of the floor.

DallasBasketball.com has already analyzed ideas on names like Zach LaVine and Bogdan Bogdanovic. On Tuesday reports surfaced that the Bulls are not in favor of moving LaVine, while the Kings have yet to move the highly-desireable Bogdanovic, who is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, and who recently turned down a $51-million max extension offer.

So where do the Mavs turn from here? The good news is, there are still plenty of options to fill their needs.

There Are Still Wings Out There

Danilo Gallinari could be one of those options, and he is sitting just 200 miles north in Oklahoma City. He is an expiring contract and would fit the Mavs offensive system perfectly.

The problem there, however, is that Oklahoma City is in the midst of a resurgence and has found itself right in the middle of the Western Conference playoff race, and with so much draft capital already in their possession, they may refrain from blowing things up just yet.

Another option is one we have not discussed much here, but would also make a ton of sense for the Mavs offensive system, is J.J. Redick of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Redick, 35, is on a two-year $26.5 million deal with the Pelicans, expiring at the end of next season, and is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Could the Pelicans be willing to move on and clear that cap space for next season? Courtney Lee's ballast and the second-round Warriors pick might not be enough to do that, but it is certainly worth looking into from our Mavs-watching perch.

If they want to go on a more defensive route, Jae Crowder in Memphis, who the Mavs will face tonight at the American Airlines Center, could also be a fit.

Crowder is obviously familiar with the organization, having played in Dallas previously, and is on an expiring deal worth $7.8 million. Memphis seems to be willing to move Crowder for the right package, and Dallas could use his skill set.

Crowder is shooting just 29 percent from three and averaging just 9.9 points per game, but his toughness and defensive capabilities would make him an instant upgrade on wings from the bench.

What About A Front-Court Player?

Another avenue the Mavs are reportedly pursuing is of another front-court player. They have already acquired Willie Cauley-Stein to help fill the gap from Dwight Powell's absence, but there is still work to be done there as well.

We believe the Mavs are not much interested in a guy like Andre Drummond. And a name like Kevin Love doesn't make too much sense for Dallas given the money. (Oh, and owner Mark Cuban is on record with DallasBasketball.com suggesting the Mavs are not interested.)

However, Love's teammate, Tristan Thompson, is reportedly unhappy in Cleveland and is being shopped by the Cavs as we speak. Thompson is on an expiring deal worth $18.5 million and would provide instant rebounding and rim protection for Dallas, with very little financial risk.

Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic would also be a nice fit in Dallas and possesses a lot of the same skills and athleticism as Dwight Powell, but at three years and $19.4 million per, would Dallas want to make that kind of investment?

It's Almost Over

The point here is that despite the blow of Covington being off of the board, the Mavs options are still plentiful and intriguing, and as GM Donnie Nelson recently told us, the Mavs are always ready to pounce.

"(We're) never 'patient,'" said Nelson. "Because we want to be as good as we can be... yesterday. ... We're always working phones, looking for every angle. ... It's 'turn over every rock,' and then turn it over three more times just to make sure."