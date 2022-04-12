Should Mavs Pursue Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic in Free Agency?

With the roster changes coming in Portland, Jusuf Nurkic seems to still be a part of the Trail Blazers' future plans. Can the Dallas Mavericks change that?

After the Kristaps Porzingis trade, the Dallas Mavericks found themselves with a hole in the middle of their lineup. Getting a new upgrade at starting center should be one of the top goals for Dallas in free agency, despite the amazing season that Dwight Powell is having alongside superstar Luka Doncic.

Portland Trail Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic could be a good (and potentially affordable) option for the Mavs because of his size and rebounding. The center averaged 15 points and a career-high 11.1 rebounds in 56 appearances this season.

However, as good of a fit as he might be, it seems Nurkic coming to Dallas is unlikely, as his current team has a lot of interest in keeping him.

"We're big fans of Jusuf Nurkic. I think he had a career year this year and we expect that to continue." said Portland GM Joe Cronin. "He's just scratching the surface. He is the kind of player we want to continue building around."

Sam Forencich-NBAE via Getty Images Nurkic would be the interior presence that Dallas needs. Tim Heitman/Getty Images Powell has filled in as a starter since Porzingis was traded in February. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Portland will retool this offseason after going 27-55 this season.

It has been reported that Nurkic and the Blazers are expected to come to an agreement this summer in free agency. But crazier things have happened in the NBA, and if a deal can’t be reached, the Mavs should take a shot — assuming they don’t upgrade at center before free agency on draft night.

Portland will be busy in the offseason, as they also seek to retain guard Anfernee Simons, who had a breakout season in Damian Lillard’s absence. There’s also a chance the Trail Blazers could trade for Detroit's Jerami Grant after they pursued him at the deadline this season.

Nurkic is considered a top center in this year's weaker free agent class. The Bosnian big man has been a key piece in his six years with Trail Blazers, as he helped them get to the 2019 Western Conference Finals.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dallas could continue with Powell as their full-time starter at center. Mavs could pursue New York's Robinson this summer. Restricted free agent Bamba could be an option this summer.

Outside of Phoenix's Deandre Ayton, who is a restricted free agent, there aren't many difference makers at the position.

The rest of the center crop is highlighted by: New York's Mitchell Robinson, Orlando's Mo Bamba, L.A. Clippers' Ivica Zubac and Brooklyn's Andre Drummond.

In the scenario that Nurkic does walk from Portland, Dallas would likely have to do some cap gymnastics to lure him, as the impending free agency of Jalen Brunson is approaching and is currently the Mavs’ top priority. As Mark Cuban put it, the Mavs figure to be in “cap hell” next season after the money they’ve already spent and the money they plan on spending will go into effect.

If Nurkic does show any interest whatsoever in being a Maverick, though, GM Nico Harrison should oblige him by making the necessary moves to bring him on board.