Inside The NBA Trolls Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns During Struggle Against Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are up 3-0 on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, just one victory away from playing in the NBA Finals. The team is searching for its first NBA Championship victory since 2011 and their defense has been impressive during their current playoff run.
At this point, the Mavericks have been battle-tested. They've had a difficult path thus far, and they're dismantling the Timberwolves' offense. Rim protection has been key to stopping their offense, but Dallas has essentially taken Karl-Anthony Towns out of the series.
Towns has made just 15 of his 54 shot attempts in this series. He also shot 0-of-8 on 3-pointers in the team's Game 3 loss.
It's safe to say the Mavericks currently have Towns figured out, and it's doing the Timberwolves forward no favors that Anthony Edwards is struggling to score and open things up offensively.
Averaging just 15 points per game, the Mavericks taking Towns out of the series is swinging things in their favor as they're staring at an opportunity to likely face the Boston Celtics in the Finals.
Towns is also being trolled amid his terrible series. In a media scrum following Game 3, Towns claimed he's trusting his work, citing he shoots 1,500 shots per day. While he's playing a very inefficient series, he's being trolled for saying that, even hearing it from the popular show Inside the NBA.
"The funny thing about him saying that, first of all, he's lying. Let's say hypothetically he was telling the truth. If he shoots 1500 threes, that's the problem," Charles Barkley said on the show. "It's the type of shots he's getting - that is the problem. It has nothing to do with him not working on his game."
The analysts and NBA legends simply don't believe Towns' statement about shooting 1,500 shots per day, especially as he's hit just 4 of his last 32 shots from three. Kenny Smith chimed in as well.
"I never took shots, I did makes. To make 300 in a day, takes around 40-45 minutes. If you're taking 1500, it's gonna take you two-and-a-half hours, and you already practiced... It's cap," Smith said. "We can throw the cap right now at the camera."
None of the analysts believe Towns' statement. Whether it's true or not doesn't matter. The Mavericks have Towns' number right now and are on the verge of eliminating him and his team.
