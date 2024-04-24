Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Returns for Game 2 Against Dallas Mavericks
LOS ANGELES — After missing the Los Angeles Clippers' nine previous games due to right knee inflammation, including Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Kawhi Leonard is set to return to the lineup.
Leonard began Tuesday listed as questionable to play before being described as a game-time decision. He went through a full pre-game workout before coach Tyronn Lue revealed to reporters the decision to upgrade him to available.
"He's done all the necessary things he has to do to get on the floor," Lue said. "He's checked every box and the medical has done a great job of just making sure he checks those boxes and, would never put a guy on the floor that's not ready to go."
When Leonard plays against the Mavericks, it'll be the first instance of him participating in contact since becoming sidelined. The Clippers remain confident in Leonard's condition, but will communicate with him throughout Game 2 regarding how he feels.
"We're just going to gauge it to see how he feels and just kind of go off a feel and see how he's feeling," Lue said.
With Leonard being one of the NBA's top two-way players, there are many areas he provides a boost for the Clippers. A specific need that Leonard addresses in Lue's perspective is the addition of another threat who can aggressively attack the rim.
"I think, you know, as another guy to our team that can get to the basket, get to the hole, get to the free throw line," Lue said. "Just continue to keep attacking the paint. I think in the playoffs, we're number one in the league as far as percentage-wise, as far as attacking the paint.
Since joining the Clippers, Leonard has averaged 32.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 13 playoff games against the Mavericks.