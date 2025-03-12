Klay Thompson, Mavericks not 'feeling sorry' for themselves despite injury woes
The Dallas Mavericks have been bogged down by injuries over the past weeks. Over half the roster is dealing with something that has sidelined them for an extended period of time, including Kyrie Irving, who went down with a season-ending ACL injury earlier this month.
The lack of available bodies has forced the Mavericks to trot out a variety of unusual lineups in recent games. Most of that has been due to Dallas simply having no one else available to sub into the game.
When star guard Klay Thompson signed with the franchise last summer, he envisioned being in the championship hunt at this time of the year and playing alongside Irving and Luka Doncic. Instead, that dream is long gone with Irving on the mend, Doncic in Los Angeles, and the Mavericks fighting for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.
READ MORE: Mavericks starter upgraded on injury report against Spurs
This is a tough predicament for a Mavericks team that was just in the NBA Finals less than a year ago. Thompson is doing his part to keep his head up after going through plenty of struggles during his professional career.
"Not succumbing to the mental part of it and feeling sorry for yourself. You still get to do what you love,” Thompson said per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. "It’s just another opportunity to show what you can do. That’s probably the toughest part is not feeling sorry for yourself and realizing we have a job to do. This is the best job. It’s great, honestly."
Thompson was among the top scorers in Dallas' win against San Antonio on Monday night, putting up 26 points on 8/14 shooting. The scrappy Mavericks actually outrebounded the Spurs, 40-38.
That's due to a lot of heart, per Thompson.
"High school, JV basketball, that's what it feels like sometimes, because we're so small," Thompson said, "But we've got a lot of heart. Heart over height, you know?"
Thompson and the Mavericks are set with a rematch against San Antonio on Wednesday night.
READ MORE: Mavs take Big Ten sharpshooter in latest mock draft
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter