Klay Thompson, Mavericks not 'feeling sorry' for themselves despite injury woes

The Mavericks are focused on the task ahead rather than the walls falling down around them.

Dustin Lewis

Mar 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) and guard Klay Thompson (31) walk off the court after the loss to the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have been bogged down by injuries over the past weeks. Over half the roster is dealing with something that has sidelined them for an extended period of time, including Kyrie Irving, who went down with a season-ending ACL injury earlier this month.

The lack of available bodies has forced the Mavericks to trot out a variety of unusual lineups in recent games. Most of that has been due to Dallas simply having no one else available to sub into the game.

When star guard Klay Thompson signed with the franchise last summer, he envisioned being in the championship hunt at this time of the year and playing alongside Irving and Luka Doncic. Instead, that dream is long gone with Irving on the mend, Doncic in Los Angeles, and the Mavericks fighting for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

Klay Thompson
Mar 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This is a tough predicament for a Mavericks team that was just in the NBA Finals less than a year ago. Thompson is doing his part to keep his head up after going through plenty of struggles during his professional career.

"Not succumbing to the mental part of it and feeling sorry for yourself. You still get to do what you love,” Thompson said per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. "It’s just another opportunity to show what you can do. That’s probably the toughest part is not feeling sorry for yourself and realizing we have a job to do. This is the best job. It’s great, honestly."

Klay Thompson
Mar 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Thompson was among the top scorers in Dallas' win against San Antonio on Monday night, putting up 26 points on 8/14 shooting. The scrappy Mavericks actually outrebounded the Spurs, 40-38.

That's due to a lot of heart, per Thompson.

"High school, JV basketball, that's what it feels like sometimes, because we're so small," Thompson said, "But we've got a lot of heart. Heart over height, you know?"

Thompson and the Mavericks are set with a rematch against San Antonio on Wednesday night.

