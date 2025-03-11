Mavs take Big Ten sharpshooter in latest mock draft
The Dallas Mavericks should have some of their attention on college basketball tournaments this month to look into some potential players that the team can take in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman cooked up a mock draft recently that had the Mavs taking Michigan State guard Jase Richardson with the No. 13 overall pick.
Richardson to the Mavs?
"There is debate over what a best-case outcome looks like for Jase Richardson, who's 6'3" and hadn't demonstrated much playmaking through January," Wasserman writes.
"And then he was inserted into the starting lineup in February and immediately put up 29 points against Oregon. He's continued to score efficiently by picking the right spots to attack with his dribble and pull-up.
"It's also becoming more evident that his role can mask some self-creation. Regardless, the idea of a valuable off-ball scorer and secondary ball-handler is gaining steam behind his shooting efficiency, finishing craft and ball-screen decision-making.
"For a player who is making 44.0 percent of his spot-up threes, 48.8 percent of his dribble jumpers and 73.5 percent of his layups, with 46 assists to 21 turnovers, accurate shotmaking and feel for the game could have teams valuing fit over upside."
Richardson is the 3-point specialist that the Mavs could rely on once they let go of Klay Thompson, which could be as early as this offseason if they took to tear the current team down.
The 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25-26.
