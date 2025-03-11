Dallas Basketball

Mavs take Big Ten sharpshooter in latest mock draft

The Dallas Mavericks could look to add one of the best 3-point shooters in college basketball in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Michigan State's Jase Richardson makes a 3-pointer against Wisconsin during the second half on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Jase Richardson makes a 3-pointer against Wisconsin during the second half on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks should have some of their attention on college basketball tournaments this month to look into some potential players that the team can take in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman cooked up a mock draft recently that had the Mavs taking Michigan State guard Jase Richardson with the No. 13 overall pick.

Jase Richardso
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Sunday, March 9, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richardson to the Mavs?

"There is debate over what a best-case outcome looks like for Jase Richardson, who's 6'3" and hadn't demonstrated much playmaking through January," Wasserman writes.

"And then he was inserted into the starting lineup in February and immediately put up 29 points against Oregon. He's continued to score efficiently by picking the right spots to attack with his dribble and pull-up.

"It's also becoming more evident that his role can mask some self-creation. Regardless, the idea of a valuable off-ball scorer and secondary ball-handler is gaining steam behind his shooting efficiency, finishing craft and ball-screen decision-making.

"For a player who is making 44.0 percent of his spot-up threes, 48.8 percent of his dribble jumpers and 73.5 percent of his layups, with 46 assists to 21 turnovers, accurate shotmaking and feel for the game could have teams valuing fit over upside."

Richardson is the 3-point specialist that the Mavs could rely on once they let go of Klay Thompson, which could be as early as this offseason if they took to tear the current team down.

The 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25-26.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

