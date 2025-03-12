Mavericks starter upgraded on injury report against Spurs
The Dallas Mavericks stay in San Antonio to take on the Spurs after beating them on Monday night despite having just eight available players. But they could be getting some reinforcements on Wednesday as they look to complete the season sweep.
Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Kai Jones (left quad strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist sprain). That is at least seven players out for the Mavericks, but they have three players who are questionable to play.
Dante Exum (right hamstring tightness), P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain), and Brandon Williams (left hamstring tightness) are all questionable to play. Exum's injury is a new one, and he played 23 minutes on Monday. Brandon Williams left Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns with his hamstring issue and didn't play on Monday. Washington has played in just five games since the start of February, first injuring his ankle against the Rockets on February 3rd, returning for a few games after the All-Star break, and re-aggravating the injury against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 1st. It would be nice to get him back, as Kessler Edwards only has a few more games he's allowed to play due to his two-way contract.
The Spurs will be without Charles Bassey (Left Knee; Acute-onchronic Bone Bruise) and Victor Wembanyama (Right Shoulder; Deep Vein Thrombosis), as well as a few two-way players: David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix. Jeremy Sochan (left calf contusion) and Devin Vassell (right wrist contusion) are questionable to play. Stephon Castle, who was on Monday's injury report but ended up playing, is not listed.
