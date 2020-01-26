Dallas Basketball
Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna, 13, Also Dead in Helicopter Crash: 'I Was Seeing The Game Through Her Eyes'

Mike Fisher

Iconic athlete Kobe Bryant was killed in a fiery helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning - and multiple reports now say that 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, is also dead, as she was apparently among those on the copter when it went down in the hills of Calabasas.

Earlier this month, the former Los Angeles Lakers star, who retired in 2016, revealed that he had recently started watching more basketball because of his daughter.

“Before Gigi got into basketball I hardly watched it, but now that’s she’s into basketball, we watch every night,” Kobe told the podcast All the Smoke. “We just had so much fun because it was the first time I was seeing the game through her eyes.''

Bryant and Gianna, the oldest of his four daughters, were reportedly on his way to a travel basketball game with another player and parent.

Bryant was an 18-time All-Star and who helped the Lakers to five NBA championships in his 20-year NBA career. He retired after the 2015-16 season, having spent his entire career with the Lakers. The franchise retired both his No. 8 and No. 24 jersey numbers in December 2017.

Bryant, now being mourned by the sports world and beyond, in retirement was becoming a sort of "ambassador'' of the game. He is survived by Vanessa, 37, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months. ... all of whom must now deal with the tragedy of two losses, a father and a daughter who were bonding through basketball.

“It was her,'' Kobe said a month ago, explaining his attendance at NBA games. "She was having such a good time.”

Iconic NBA Star Kobe Bryant And Four Others Dead in Fiery Helicopter Accident

Mike Fisher

Doncic, Porzingis and the High-Powered Mavs Offense Out-Gun Blazers in Portland, 133-125

Dalton Trigg

Rudy Gobert Too Much, as Doncic and Mavs Fall to Jazz in Utah, 112-107

Dalton Trigg

Cauley-Stein is In And Mavs Dwight Powell is Down - But DP Will Come Back Stronger Than Ever, Just Watch

If Dwight Powell's work ethic has taught us anything, it's that he's up for a challenge and it just so happens he's now facing the biggest challenge of his career.

T.J. Macias

Mavs at Jazz GameDay Preview: 'Cool' vs. 'Hot'

Mike Fisher

Report: Mavs Interested in Danilo Gallanari; Wolves Decline Trade Offers for Covington

Dalton Trigg

NBA Trade Reaction: Mavs - Short on Bigs - Make Two Swaps, Get Center Willie Cauley-Stein

Mike Fisher

'A New Reality': Carlisle's Mavs - Without Dwight Powell and With NBA Trade Deadline Coming - Need Bigs

Mike Fisher

Mavs Step Back Podcast Episode 53: Losing Powell, Mavs NBA Trade Deadline Plans, and Playoff Projections with Bobby Karalla

Dalton Trigg

'Slow' But 'Fast': Mavs Luka Doncic Named 2020 NBA All-Star Game Starter

Mike Fisher