LeBron James names forgotten former Maverick, Laker that changed the game
The game of basketball has changed drastically in the last few decades. Spacing and shooting have opened the floor up for more creative basketball players, and players like LeBron James have been around to see a lot of change. Watching his first game with the Cleveland Cavaliers is completely foreign compared to where the game is today.
There are a few players who are often credited for changing the game like Dirk Nowitzki and Stephen Curry, but James recently mentioned a forgotten player in NBA history that really opened his mind.
READ MORE: Mavericks land $134 million 2-time NBA champ in latest trade rumor
"I remember watching NBA games when I was like teenager, or maybe even younger," James started on a recent episode of the "Mind the Game" podcast. "Seeing Sam Perkins shoot a three was wild. Seeing him shoot a three was like, yeah, what’s happening? Why is he, 6’11, 7 foot, shooting threes? It was like people was looking at the screen, like, ‘Oh my God. Like, what is this?'”
Perkins was drafted with the 4th overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the famous 1984 NBA Draft, selected one pick after his UNC teammate, Michael Jordan. He was one of the game's first floor-spacers, listed at 6'9" but made 1,549 three-pointers in five and a half seasons with the Seattle Supersonics in the mid-to-late 1990s, and was a career 36.2% shooter. His shooting ability helped the Indiana Pacers make the NBA Finals in 2000.
In Perkins' six seasons with the Mavericks, he averaged 14.4 PPG and 8.0 RPG while shooting just 26% from three at the time. It wouldn't be until after his days in Dallas and Los Angeles that he blossomed into a knockdown shooter. But he did finish 8th in Defensive Player of the Year voting with the Mavs in 1988, a season where Dallas went 53-29 and made their first-ever Western Conference Finals appearance.
READ MORE: Ex-NBA All-Star proposes wild Cooper Flagg-Kevin Durant Mavericks trade scenario
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter