Luka Doncic Calls Out Officiating After Fouling Out In Game 3 of NBA Finals
The Dallas Mavericks lost 106-99 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night, not being able to complete what would have been an incredible 21-point comeback. The chance for that essentially ended when superstar Luka Doncic fouled out on a questionable block/charge call. He should've never put himself in that situation knowing he has five fouls, but that didn't stop him from trying to make the play.
After the foul was called, Doncic immediately flashed the money sign to the officials, insinuating the game was rigged in the Celtics' favor, then went on a postgame rant in the press conference.
"We couldn't play physical," Doncic started. "I don't want to say nothing, but six fouls in the NBA Finals, I'm like this (motions his hands upwards). C'mon man, [be] better than that."
Doncic's defense has been called into question as the series has progressed, even though this team wouldn't be anywhere close to The Finals without him. He's tasked with doing just about everything on offense and is playing on a bad knee, it's natural he's going to have defensive shortcomings, even if the effort absolutely has to be better.
The fouling and free throw disparity was minimal in Game 3 and actually favored Dallas, with 17 fouls and 16 free throw attempts for the Mavericks to Boston's 19 fouls and 14 free throw attempts. Still, it felt there was a fair share of missed calls on some of Doncic's shot attempts. With him picking up four fouls in the fourth quarter, it likely frustrated the young superstar.
Dallas will try to attempt the impossible and overcome a 3-0 deficit against the elite Boston Celtics. Boston has had an answer for everything the Mavericks have thrown at them and are one win away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy. Game 4 will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST.
