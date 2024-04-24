Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Joins Gatorade's Lineup as Newest NBA Athlete
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has officially joined Gatorade’s elite group of endorsed athletes, becoming the seventh NBA player to partner with the renowned sports beverage company.
"Joining Gatorade is an exciting moment for me. I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with a brand that has supported so many great athletes,” Doncic said in a statement. “Basketball has given me so much, and together with Gatorade, I'm excited to help more kids experience the benefits of sports.”
This season, Doncic has not only topped the NBA scoring charts, making him the first Maverick to achieve this feat, but he also led his team across all major statistical categories: points (33.9), rebounds (9.2), assists (9.8), and steals (1.4). His dominance reflects the qualities that Gatorade seeks in its representatives: excellence, resilience, and the ability to inspire.
The Gatorade roster boasts some of the most distinguished names in sports history, including Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, and, more recently, stars like Jayson Tatum and Karl Anthony Towns. Adding Doncic heralds the brand’s commitment to supporting the game's legends and the emerging superstars of tomorrow.
In a statement, Jeff Kearney, Head of Sports Marketing at Gatorade, expressed excitement about Doncic’s partnership, highlighting his leadership and inspirational role on and off the basketball court.
“We’re excited to add another elite talent like Luka to our roster and are looking forward to fueling him during this year's NBA playoffs and through more groundbreaking seasons,” Kearney said. “Luka emulates what it means to be a Gatorade athlete – leading others on and off the court and inspiring the next generation.”
As he rises to be one of the most high-profile athletes in the world, his portfolio of brand partnerships expands, including with Gatorade. Doncic recently unveiled the Jordan Brand “Luka 3” during the Mavericks’ playoff opener in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers.