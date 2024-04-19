NBA Jersey Sales Rankings: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Continues to Deliver Impressive Results
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has solidified himself as one of the NBA's top players, earning All-NBA First-Team honors in four consecutive seasons with a strong outlook to do so this season. With his great talent comes major
Using sale data from the NBA's official website tracked over the second half of the 2023-24 season, Doncic ranked sixth among other superstars. He trailed only Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Victor Wembanyama, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
While Doncic's superstar teammate, Kyrie Irving, didn’t make the top 15-player list, he still maintains considerable popularity across the league. Meanwhile, former Mavericks guard and current New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson secured the 15th spot.
Doncic has intentionally become one of the NBA's most popular players, cultivating a vast fan base across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, among other parts of the globe.
Over the past year alone, Doncic's global appeal was evident, starting with his participation in the 2023 FIBA World Cup held in Japan and the Philippines, followed by his appearances at the NBA Global Games in Abu Dhabi, and culminating in a reunion with his former team, Real Madrid, in Spain during the preseason.
Doncic has averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.2 rebounds in 70 games this season, shooting 48.7% from the floor, 38.2% from beyond the arc, and 78.6% on free throws. He was the first player in league history to average at least 33 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in a season.
The Slovenian superstar finished as the NBA's scoring champion, including a 73-point display against the Atlanta Hawks, tied for the fourth-highest scoring performance ever.
The Mavericks are set to clash with the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, with Game 1 scheduled for Sunday, April 21. Doncic aims to lead his team to a series win against a franchise they previously encountered in 2020 and 2021, both times resulting in first-round exits.