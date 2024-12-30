Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II Headline Injury Report For Mavericks-Kings
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Sacramento Kings for their third of four straight games on the road. They've started the road trip 1-1 with a win over the Suns and a loss to the Trail Blazers, but they hope some key pieces will be back for this one.
Luka Doncic has been ruled out for around a month with a left calf strain that he suffered against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas Day. That puts the offensive load on Kyrie Irving for the time being.
Dallas will also be without Dante Exum, who is recovering from right wrist surgery, and Naji Marshall, who still has three more games to serve his suspension for his role in the fight against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
P.J. Washington will return for this game, as his suspension for the fight on Friday was for one game (even that felt like an egregious penalty). He should make a big impact for a defense that allowed 126 points on Saturday to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Dereck Lively II has missed the last two games with a hip contusion he suffered against the Timberwolves but is listed as questionable for this game. He'd be another big piece of the defense if they could get him back.
Sacramento will be without rookie Devin Carter, who is rehabbing from a shoulder injury, while former Maverick Jae Crowder is listed as questionable with lower back soreness. They also have Isaiah Crawford, Colby Jones, Isaac Jones, Mason Jones, and Orlando Robinson out with G-League designations.
