Luka Doncic Made NBA Finals History In Dallas Mavericks Game 1 Loss to Boston Celtics
Luka Doncic continues to solidify himself in NBA History early on in his career. In Dallas's Game 1 loss in the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, Doncic scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, becoming just the second player ever to have a 30-point double-double in his NBA Finals debut game, joining the legendary Tim Duncan, who accomplished the feat in 1999.
Doncic would likely trade the accomplishment for a Game 1 win, though he isn't panicking about one loss early in the series. The bigger worry was him only having one assist, as Boston did a great job of forcing the Mavs to play 1-on-1 basketball and closing off the lob attempts at the rim. Dallas only had nine assists as a team.
Game 1 followed a similar trend to the Game 1s of the Mavericks' first two series against the Clippers and Thunder, getting blown out in all of those games. Dallas has been able to respond well in Game 2s and will need a big game Sunday night from everyone around Doncic to head to Dallas tied. Luka Doncic led all scorers in Game 1 but the next closest Maverick had 13 points and it was Jaden Hardy, who scored a lot of garbage time buckets.
Game 2 from Boston will be Sunday at 7 p.m. CST.
