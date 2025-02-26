Luka Doncic makes emotional admission after Mavericks-Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks lost their second straight game on Tuesday night, falling short in the first matchup against Luka Doncic since he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in early February. Doncic put on an absolute show, filling up the box score en route to the 81st triple-double of his professional career.
After dominating the Mavericks between the lines and chirping at GM Nico Harrison, Doncic still isn't quite over the deal that sent him to the Lakers. While speaking to the media following the contest, he admitted that it's going to take him some time to fully move on.
At the very least, Doncic is happy this chapter is behind him.
"Of course, it's is going to take a while I think... It's not ideal, but like I said, I'm glad this game is over," Doncic said. "There's a lot of emotions, but we go little by little, and every day is better."
Doncic, maybe more than anyone, was caught by total surprise when Dallas sent him packing a few weeks ago. To add to the situation, Harrison and team governor Patrick Dumont seemingly took shots at him on the way out the door.
The 25-year-old got the last laugh in his initial meeting with the Mavericks, putting up 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals, and two blocks in 35 minutes.
Doncic will make his return to Dallas on April 9 in another game that is surely to be filled with emotions.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
