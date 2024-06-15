Luka Doncic's Mavericks Use Dominant Game 4 Victory Over Celtics to Extend NBA Finals
DALLAS — Facing potential postseason elimination entering Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks used a 122-84 victory over the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center to extend the series after facing a 3-0 series deficit.
Luka Doncic set the tone with 29 points, five rebounds, and five assists on the night. He combined for 50 points with Kyrie Irving, who added 21 points and six assists. Dallas received an impressive double-double from Dereck Lively II with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Dante Exum added 10 points and two rebounds off the bench. It was an impressive all-around effort.
The Mavericks opened the game with a 4-0 lead, but with various miscues on offense and defense, Boston capitalized to pull ahead. With Doncic scoring six points and Irving adding four, Dallas did hold a 10-9 advantage midway through the opening period.
Lively hit his first career 3-pointer after spacing out while Doncic drew his man, Tatum, to help on a drive before spraying it out. Later on, the rookie big man was on the receiving end of a lob pass from Irving for a dunk, providing Dallas with needed momentum.
As Doncic continued to attack downhill, he completed a finish to reach 12 points in the opening period, setting up a 25-14 edge for Dallas—the first double-figure lead for either team. Dallas ended the period with a 34-21 advantage. Boston was held without an offensive rebound, while the Mavericks' bigs thrived, crashing the boards throughout the game.
Dante Exum was brought off the bench early in the second quarter and immediately attacked the rim while being guarded by Payton Pritchard. He hit a corner 3-pointer after Lively sprayed the ball out to him after catching it on the roll, but the NBA determined at a later point that he stepped out-of-bounds and removed it. Dallas went from being up 19 to 16. Dallas outscored Boston by an 11-point margin in his first half minutes.
The Mavericks had a chance to further their momentum coming out of this sequence and took advantage. With continued defensive solid execution paired with Doncic beginning to heat up again, he scored inside the arc numerous times, including a step-back jumper on a nail isolation play and a baseline drive leading to an and-one. Irving attacked off the catch for a scoop finish to double up Boston's scoring total, 50-25.
Dallas continued to hold the momentum carrying into halftime, with Doncic attacking in transition for a finish through contact against White, followed by a motion corner 3-pointer from Kleber to close the second period. The Mavericks were up 61-35 at the break, meaning Doncic (25 points) and Irving (11 points) combined for more points than Boston.
The Mavericks' grew to 33 points early in the second half using a 12-5 run, including Gafford blocking a 3-point attempt by Tatum in isolation and being on the receiving end of a transition alley-oop pass for a dunk. Doncic capped off this stretch by attacking off the catch for a floater. Dallas keep its execution dialed up offensively and defensively.
Boston called a timeout with 5:29 left in the third quarter after Irving attacked the paint for a finish, keeping the Mavericks up 33 points. Boston had a chance to make a run during this segment of the game to get somewhat back on track, but was unable to generate momentum, leaving a short amount of time to make a rallying effort.
It didn't take long for the Celtics to pull their key players with such a significant deficit in the third quarter, with the Mavericks doing the same a few minutes later. It was a dominant effort from Dallas to extend the series for at least one more game while creating hope that perhaps making history to be the first team to overcome a 3-0 series deficit is alive.
With Tim Hardaway Jr. having a hot shooting streak that included five made 3-pointers, the Mavericks went on to lead by as many as 48 points. At one point, Olivier-Maxence Prosper checked into the game with Dallas being up by such a significant margin.
The series will continue on Monday with Game 5 played at TD Garden.
