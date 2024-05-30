Luka Doncic Passed Dirk Nowitzki For Dallas Mavericks Playoff Record In Game 4 Against Timberwolves
Luka Doncic has been breaking records left and right through the Dallas Mavericks current run through the playoffs, and that hasn't stopped despite losing Game 4 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. With Doncic's 10 assists in that game, he passed Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki to become the Mavericks' all-time playoff leader in assists with 365, breaking Nowitzki's record of 360.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively II Faces Encouraging Injury News Before Game 5 Against Timberwolves
Doncic accomplished the feat in just 44 career playoff games while Nowitzki played in a whopping 145 postseason games. This moreso highlights the revolving door Dallas has had at the point guard position over the years, as the names to follow the German are all the great guards in Mavs' history: Steve Nash (324 playoff assists), Jason Kidd (312), Jason Terry (302), and Derek Harper (295).
While Doncic has broken one of Nowitzki's many playoff records, he has a long way to go before toppling Dirk's playoff points record of 3,663. At his current pace, Doncic would need to play in 74 more playoff games to pass him, though he does already sit third behind just Nowitzki and Jason Terry, only sitting 102 points behind Terry. Heading into Thursday night's Game 5, Doncic has 1,364 career points in the playoffs.
He does have a chance to reach an NBA Finals before Nowitzki, as the Mavericks hold a 3-1 lead over the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals in Luka's sixth season in the NBA. It took Dirk Nowitzki eight seasons to take the Mavs to their first NBA Finals appearance in 2006.
READ MORE: How Dallas Mavericks Must Be More 'Aware' to Contain Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns in Game 5
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs
Follow Austin Veazey on Twitter