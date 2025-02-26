Dallas Basketball

Luka Doncic picks up technical foul in opening minutes of Lakers-Mavericks game

Doncic was upset after a missed foul call, and it led to a technical in the opening minutes.

Keenan Womack

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

An emotional player in a game that was sure to be full of emotion, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic received a technical foul in the opening minutes of Mavericks-Lakers after a missed foul call on a Doncic drive.

P.J. Washington held the Slovenian superstar's arm as he went up on a layup in the first quarter, and when the referee missed the call, Doncic erupted, which resulted in his being called for a technical foul. He was still off to a strong start in this game, with 7 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists midway through the quarter.

READ MORE: Jordan Brand releases savage Luka Doncic ad ahead of Lakers-Mavs game

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Doncic, who was traded to LA on February 2 for Anthony Davis with other pieces involved, has finally come into form for the Lakers after his last game, where he recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

The highly demonstrative star may have let his emotions get the best of him in this situation, but his ability to harness that is part of what makes him such a dangerous player.

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News