Luka Doncic reveals biggest problem with Los Angeles after Mavericks-Lakers trade
Luka Doncic is still adjusting to life in Los Angeles. The trade between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers put Doncic in a city that has nearly double the population of his entire home country of Slovenia. He was expecting to be in Dallas for his entire career, but Nico Harrison decided to end all of that with a shocking trade in February that still has the NBA world stunned.
Doncic appeared on the most recent episode of the "Mind the Game" podcast with his new teammate LeBron James and former Maverick Steve Nash, where Nash asked him about living in Los Angeles.
"Well, first of all, this is the first city I've played in that has an ocean, and I really like the ocean," Doncic answered. "After a couple days, that was the first thing on my mind. I like it, I like it very much, the only thing is the traffic."
LeBron James confirmed that, saying, "The first week I asked him a question, like, 'How you adjusting?' 'Eh, I'm adjusting, I like the beach.' First thing he said, 'I like the beach.'"
Doncic has a massive car collection, saying "I like to drive" in this episode, so the traffic is probably as infuriating for him as it is for any Los Angeles resident.
Part of the marketing around his first game against his former team was a Jordan Brand ad of his prized Regera sports car having its plates swapped from Texas to California to the tune of George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas." That car was also parked in front of the arena.
