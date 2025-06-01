Luka Doncic reveals what he's learned from LeBron James on Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks' trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers occurred four months ago, and yet it still dominates talk shows and podcasts around the NBA. It was such a stunning move and completely changed the direction of two major franchises.
Doncic appeared as a guest on the "Mind the Game" podcast with LeBron James and another former Maverick guard, Steve Nash, where he talked about what it's like to play with LeBron James in Los Angeles.
"It's great, I've never played with a guy like this," Doncic said. "Being traded here, to LA, it was different, just to play with guys like him, it's unbelievable. I can learn so [much] stuff, first of all off the court, just things he does to be ready for the game, and obviously, on the court, everyone knows what kind of player he is."
Nash then asked if there was anything specific that surprised Doncic about LeBron James.
"First of all, he shows up like ten hours before the game, that was the main thing," Doncic responded, almost in disbelief. "I was like, 'What?' I came into the arena and he was already done working out."
Doncic received a lot of criticism from the Mavericks before the trade and the media during the playoffs for his body and conditioning. Having someone like LeBron James, who has done as great of a job taking care of his body as any athlete ever, be there to help improve those facets of Doncic's life will make him a much better player.
