Mavericks’ future star Cooper Flagg signed massive $28 million deals at Duke

Cooper Flagg enters the NBA with some money in his pocket already.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
It's a little less than a month until Cooper Flagg is officially a Dallas Maverick, assuming Nico Harrison doesn't do something insane with the pick. All reports indicate that the Mavericks are thrilled to get him and that Flagg is excited to be able to play with Kyrie Irving (once he's healthy), Anthony Davis, former Duke Blue Devil Dereck Lively II, and Klay Thompson as he develops.

In the new day and age of college athletics, big stars can cash in on Name, Image, and Likeness deals, allowing players to sign endorsement deals. Cooper Flagg made sure to cash in on those endorsement deals while at Duke.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles the ball against Houston Cougars forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

ESPN's Howard Bryant revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that Cooper Flagg cleared at least $28 million through endorsement deals with New Balance and Fanatics. The New Balance deal is a multi-year deal, so it's not your usual NIL deal, but that's a lot of money already. Fanatics would've been responsible for some of the jersey sales as well as getting him as a signer for their card products since Fanatics owns Topps and Bowman.

Flagg has a lot more endorsements than that, as he's also signed with Gatorade, CORT Furniture, and AT&T, so there's a chance he's signed for a lot more than $28 million with his endorsements.

Since Flagg is expected to be the first overall pick, he should get a salary of around $13 million in his first season and nearly $63 million over the four years of the contract. Having all of these additional funds means he may not even need to touch his NBA contract and could like Rob Gronkowski did with his NFL deals, just let it accumulate.

